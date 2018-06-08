Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bury are the latest side Chester FC will host as part of their pre-season preparations.

Former Blues striker Ryan Lowe will return to his former club in charge of the Shakers for a match at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday, July 21 (3pm).

It is currently scheduled to be the third match in Chester’s pre-season schedule and the second home fixture the Blues will have under new management duo Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson.

It was announced earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp will be bringing Premier League giants and Champions League runners up Liverpool FC to the Swansway Chester Stadium on on Saturday, July 7 (3pm), and is currently the first match that Morley and Johnson will have at the helm of the Blues.

A host of big names who have not gone to the World Cup, such as new signings Naby Keita and Fabinho , as well as the likes of James Milner, Andy Robertson, Loris Karius, Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil Van Dijk, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Tattenhall’s Ben Woodburn could be among those who feature for the Reds.

The Blues will travel to Welsh Premier League side Llandudno on Friday, July 20 (7.30pm kick off) before a home game the day after against Bury.

Further home fixtures are planned against League Two side Morecambe on Tuesday, July 24 (7.45pm kick off) and Everton under-23s on Saturday, July 28 (3pm kick off).

Lowe had two spells at Chester City in the Football League, including two seasons from 2004 before moving to fellow Cheshire club Crewe Alexandra in 2006.

After two seasons with the Railwaymen and a loan stint at Stockport County, Lowe returned to Chester in the 2008-09 season and finished as the club’s top scorer that season as the Blues suffered relegation from the Football League.

He became Shakers boss permanantly in January following the sacking of Chris Lucketti, but the Gigg Lane outfit were relegated to League Two last season after ending the campaign as League One basement side.

Pre-season schedule so far

Liverpool FC (h) - Sat, July 7, 3pm - Swansway Chester Stadium

Llandudno (a) - Fri, July 20, 7.30pm - Giant Hospitality Stadium

Bury (h) - Sat, July 21, 3pm - Swansway Chester Stadium

Morecambe (h) - Tue, July 24, 7.45pm - Swansway Chester Stadium

Everton U23’s (h) - Sat, July 28, 3pm - Swansway Chester Stadium