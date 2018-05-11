Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Chester FC ’s National League North rivals have named a new boss.

While the Blues are still working their way through appointing a new man at the helm of the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit, AFC Telford United have moved to put a fresh manager in place ahead of the new season.

Former Chester boss Marcus Bignot – who was sacked by the Blues with three games of their National League campaign remaining last month – had been linked with the managerial vacancy at the Bucks.

But Telford have now announced Gavin Cowan has as first team manager, with Phil Trainer as his assistant.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cowan – who played for Telford between 2008 and 2010 – said: “It’s an absolute honour to be given the role of manager of such a fantastic club and one in which I am very passionate about.

“I’m very optimistic about the club’s future and look forward to serving the club to the best of my abilities as I did when I was a proud captain and first team coach.”

The Bucks ended last season’s National League North campaign in 14th.

Telford chairman Andy Pryce said: “I am very excited and now looking forward to working with Gavin in preparing for the 2018/19 season.

“Gavin brings a lot of enthusiasm, knowledge of non-league football and experience of being a part of AFC Telford United.”