Chester FC loanee Kingsley James is only concentrating on keeping Barrow in the National League.

The 26-year-old rejoined the Blues at the start of this season under former boss Jon McCarthy , penning a two-year deal at the Swansway Chester Stadium after his contract at Macclesfield Town expired.

But James joined the Cumbrian side on loan until the end of this campaign in February after making 35 Chester appearances in his second spell with the club and scoring twice.

He had been one of the Blues’ highest earners and the club made it public that they needed those on two-year deals to move on in order to ease their financial worries.

Barrow have taken over paying the midfielder’s wages during his loan spell.

It was confirmed earlier this month in the Chronicle’s exclusive True Blue Podcast with the board of City Fans United that the player’s agent is looking for an alternative club for James for next season, with Chester's continuing need to move on those players on lucrative two-year contracts.

And though James will be watching the action between his current and parent clubs from the stands, he is concentrating only on the Bluebirds and them remaining in the National League.

“My sole focus is on Barrow,” he told The Mail. “That’s where I’m playing at the minute.

“Whatever has happened with Chester, it’s not personal, it’s just business. I know the industry I’m involved with.

“I want us to win at all costs, regardless of who we are playing against. It’s no different to me than any other game – we’ve just got to focus on the job in hand and pick up the points.

“It will be difficult, because obviously I want to be involved and contributing.

“Unfortunately I can’t, and it will be a little bit nervous and a little bit anxious.

“But the way the lads have performed as a whole since I have been here, I fully believe we will get over the line.”

Rotherham-born James originally moved to Chester in the summer of 2014 on a 12-month deal after leaving Hereford United.

He scored three goals in 46 games for the Blues and his excellent form, particularly in the first half of the season, earned him an England C call-up.

James was tracked by Football League clubs before signing for FC Halifax Town, who were forced to pay £8,000 for his signature following a tribunal.