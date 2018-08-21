Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC youngsters Nathan Brown and Alex Downes started for loan club Ramsbottom United as they made a winning start to the Evo-Stik League Division One West campaign with a 2-1 win over Market Drayton Town.

Academy graduates Brown and Downes are spending the next few months with Blues joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson’s former side.

And they impressed the watching Blues management team as Brown set up the Rams opener by crossing for Jack Higgs after the half-hour mark.

The visitors equalised not long after through Charlie Knowles, before Brown had his second assist of the day after setting up Luke Thompson to nod home the winner with eight minutes left.

The young duo were part of half a dozen debutants for Ramsbottom and they impressed manager Mark Fell, who reserved special praise for Brown.

He told the club website: “They did fantastic. This is a new side, we didn’t want to make wholesale changes in the summer because we didn’t think we were that far away, even though we finished 14th.

“Players become available at different times in pre-season and it’s being on the front foot to be able to take those chances and get the players in that you think might make you better.

“The two lads from Chester are good players, we’re grateful to Chester for allowing them to come and continue their development with us.

“Nathan could have had three I think in the first half and why I enjoy watching him and I know the supporters did, is because you almost had a sharp intake of breath every time he touched the ball in the first half.

“We want players that are going to be able to get people off their feet and bring that vigour and excitement to the team, so I was delighted for him.

“He’s probably my man of the match, but I thought everybody out there stuck to the task, did their jobs and ultimately they’ve been rewarded with the points.”

Midfielder Rhain Hellawell meanwhile started for Lancashire side Barnoldswick Town in their 3-3 draw against Litherland Remyca in the North West Counties League Premier Division.

Theo Roberts ended up on the losing side as Buxton succumbed to a 1-0 defeat on their travels against Whitby Town in the Evo-Stik League Premier Division.

Goalkeeper Roberts has joined the Derbyshire side on loan for the whole season.