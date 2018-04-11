Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rallying cry has been made for Chester FC fans to flock to support the club’s under-18s as they take on Boreham Wood this afternoon with a final place up for grabs.

The first-team may have had their future as playing in the National League North confirmed over the weekend , but the club’s young guns have enjoyed a brilliant cup run.

They will be in action from 2pm today at the Cheshire Sports Club on Plas Newton Lane in the National League Alliance Cup.

And after more than 1,000 people watched the young Blues beat Gateshead 1-0 at the Swansway Chester Stadium in January , academy head coach Callum McIntyre hopes fans turn out to back the boys.

“Come and support these boys. It is a home tie in the semi-final of a competition that has been so important to us,” he said.

“We will have a right go, that is everyone, the players, the staff, so let’s do this together. These boys want to show you they are the future of the club and we will be right at it.

“I’m told that the last time the club reached the semi-final of a national competition was 17 years ago in the FA Trophy.

“For this group of players, they are determined to be the group that goes one better and gives us the chance to represent the club in a final.

“Let’s not hide from how difficult this season has been, but the boys have been immense.

“It’s a really tightly knit group and the level of belief I have in them is above and beyond anything I’ve experienced.”

(Image: Terry Marland)

The Blues are one of four sides left in the competition, as well as Boreham Wood, FC Halifax Town, and Hastings United.

McIntyre commended the achievements of his young side and despite recognising the size of the task the Blues face in taking on the Wood, the academy head coach hopes they can rise to the occasion.

He said: “We are probably the youngest side of the four that remain and our cup run has been unbelievable. To have experienced what we have, particularly that night against Gateshead in front of 1,000 people has made this mean so much to our group of players. We’ve done it our way and I cannot commend the players enough for what they have achieved.

“Boreham Wood were runners up in this competition last season and were crowned champions of the National play-offs also.

“As a programme, they are immensely well established and one of the most respected and recognised at this level.

“We have never ever hid from wanting to test ourselves against the best around and that is a huge motivation for us.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some real special occasions in cup competitions but this will be up there with any of them if we are able to make our way into a national final.”