Chester FC fans have had their say after Blues manager Marcus Bignot was sacked last night.

It was confirmed by the club just after 8pm that the they had parted company with the 43-year-old .

The Blues – who had relegation to the National League North confirmed with last weekend’s loss to Tranmere – had already decided against renewing Bignot’s contract and he was due to depart of the end of the season.

But with only three games of the current campaign remaining, the board of City Fans United (CFU) informed the former Grimsby Town and Solihill Moors boss of their decision yesterday.

Bignot replaced Jon McCarthy at the Swansway Chester Stadium last September and took over a club in the relegation zone which had not won a home game since December 2016.

After the news broke, Blues fans flocked to give their reaction to the decision on social media.

Here’s some of the ones given to the story on the Chronicle’s Chester FC Facebook page .

Bryan Jones wrote: “A sad end for a genuinely good bloke. However he came in September and by reckoning that is the best part of eight months to stamp his mark on the team and despite the finances, he still had enough regular players to do better than they have.

“It is all about getting the best out of what you have and I am sorry top say he did not. As a fellow Brummie I wish him well.”

John Murray said: “Seems like bad PR if nothing else. We could really do with a normal week without major figures leaving!

“It’s been a good couple of days for the club with the result last night, a great win for the youth team today and rumours of investment, but now this will be the main talking point.

“Feel sorry for Marcus and frankly, I’m not impressed.”

Bethan Boyd wrote: “Another day, another saga.

“The way Neil Young came back for five mins then left again, now this? What’s the point when we’re already going down.

“Marcus didn’t have a chance he was left with a very poor team, players on ridiculous contacts and not to mention players leaving non-stop.”

Andrew Jones said: “Not been his biggest fan this season but yet again a random decision coming out of the football club.”

Steve Cooper wrote: “We should have sacked McCarthy at end of last season. Eight straight home defeats was totally unacceptable.

“Marcus has had a rough ride, with losing key players. I would have given him the opportunity next season.”

Jim Keegan , a former director and CFU vice-chair, said: “Last night I was one amongst the 754 who enjoyed a rare home win in an enjoyable game topped by young Nathan Brown’s wonder goal.

“This afternoon at County Officers cheering on the U19s to the final of the National Alliance Cup.

“Then heard the news of possible outside investment. Three good news stories in short order, then this! Why oh why!

“I could never understand the decision to announce Marcus Bignot’s contract was not being renewed with six games still to go.

“What message did this send to him; the players; the fans and opposition teams? Then, after last night’s good display and win, we have this. Again, why oh why?

“What difference would it have made to leave Marcus in post for the remaining three games? At least he was acting with some dignity!

“Who made this decision? Was it the full board? Is there a minuted decision to this effect? If not, why not?

“Lots of serious questions to be answered at St Theresa’s next week and let’s not be distracted from these by the outside investment issue.”