After a fortnight without a game, Chester FC returned to action last weekend but were unable to bounce back with a reaction from the 8-1 drubbing at the hands of Blyth Spartans.

A poor first half from the Blues ultimately proved to be their downfall as Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side succumbed to a 3-1 loss on the road against AFC Telford United .

The second successive defeat has left the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit hovering just one place above the relegation, though admittedly at a very stage of the season and with three games in hand over the vast majority of sides in the National League North owing to several games being postponed following water damage to the home of the Blues.

But this weekend provides another opportunity to get back to winning ways as Chester FC visit Yorkshire side Guiseley.

And it will be a reunion with several links to the Blues at Nethermoor, including former boss Marcus Bignot who is now part of the management team there, as well as former players Andy Halls and Kingsley James.

So with this weekend’s game in mind, we thought we’d ask our panel of Blues fans for their thoughts going into the game as well as if they feel the postponements of games against Kidderminster Harriers, FC United of Manchester and Hereford have disrupted any momentum the Blues had.

We asked:

“How important is this weekend’s clash against Guiseley to get a positive result and how much have the postponements disrupted any momentum Chester FC had at the start of the season?”

Here’s what they had to say...

“Anyone who has followed lower league football should know that with the mass overhaul of players you can’t really judge a side or shape until around the 10 game mark.

“Unfortunately due to the disruption and the damage to the stadium we are a long way behind the rest of the league as it stands.

“The postponements meaning that we have to play Saturday/Tuesday for around a month could also hinder our progression. Saying that, if we get on a winning run could also help.

“In a normal season this game would not have the importance that it does this season. Coming off the back of the Blyth defeat and then their appearing to be a basic lack of shape and understanding towards players roles at Telford has now heightened the intensity and focus on every result.

“Don’t get me wrong, when no-one knew who should take the corner on Saturday, I was going as mad as anyone but for me that is a minimum requirement for any team no matter what level or age group the game is being played.

“Fans are expecting to see results and hopefully we will get a positive one in Yorkshire on Saturday.

“If we don’t it’s important that we reflect on where we are as a club and not expect us to beat every side every week.

“We are in a very different Conference North to the last time we were in the division and need to give the managers and players time to adjust. I’m sure that with their previous record the management team will turn it around and we need to support them through this transition.”

Kieron Shiel: “Realistically Guiseley are nothing special and I feel we are a stronger team man for man, but given our confidence levels at the moment I’d expect a draw.”

“Unlike the double header that we had with Guiseley last season during a critical Christmas period, which in my opinion defined the rest of the season and drove us to relegation, the timing of this game is not as important in terms of the result, however it is in terms of the performance.

“As always I fancy us to win, and will be right behind the boys, but I feel this is more about a good and maintained, not patchy, performance.

“I’m expecting Bernard and Jonno to have shook the lads up this week after the first half performance last week.

“It really was terrible and strewn with amateur mistakes and signs that the defence in particular were simply not switched on.

“All changeable, as the talent is there in the players we have seen it in snatches.

“Focus and attitude, which can be influenced by us the supporters, is the order of the day.

“I do think the lack of focus has been the product of the postponements and subsequently lack of momentum we have been able to achieve.

“Having a disgraceful Blyth performance to sit on for two weeks clearly impacted more players than it motivated against Telford.

“Let’s get behind the boys and the managers and swing momentum in our favour as we start to head into a hectic schedule we really need it.”

“I’d say it’s important that we must not lose at least tomorrow at Guiseley so we can get off the mark again. They are a physical side who are five unbeaten, although we still should be looking at this as a winnable game.

“Obviously Marcus Bignot will be fired up for this, whilst it will be interesting to see how former blues Andy Halls, Kingsley James and Jon Worsnop fare off.

“Our recent postponements has had an effect on us trying to gain any momentum after two heavy defeats on the road. On the positive side we shouldn’t be looking at any more postponements as our ground is looking in a great condition now, but we will still have to play catch-up in September/October time.

“I’d expect us to be taking another sizeable following to Yorkshire (me included) who would hope to be rewarded for once.

“As I said earlier, Guiseley are in a good run of form which is why I’m going to sit on the fence and go for a 1-1 draw. At least a draw will provide us with a bit of a benchmark to hopefully build a run where we can climb up the table.

“Starting line-up-wise, I’d make a few tweaks if I was the manager(s). I’d swap Danny Livesey for Jon Moran, Dom Smalley for Matty Thomson and start Lloyd Marsh-Hughes up top alongside Anthony Dudley.

“Dudley was extremely isolated at Telford until Marsh-Hughes came on where he improved us. He’s a big lad, so this type of game will suit him more as Guiseley are a physical outfit. Let’s hope for a much better outcome.”