It won’t be long now until Chester FC fans will have their first glimpses of a new look Blues side.

With a flurry of new signings coming through the door of the Swansway Chester Stadium since the appointment of joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson, the first chance to see how the squad in action is this Saturday.

And it’s fair to say it’s a big one with Jurgen Klopp bringing Liverpool FC to take on the Blues.

With the likes of new Reds signings Naby Keita and Fabinho, as well as those players who are not on World Cup duty, the Premier League outfit will be a firm test for the new Blues squad which will include last week’s new signings Jon Moran, John Pritchard, and Scott Burton.

They have joined other new faces at the club which include goalkeeper Grant Shenton, defender Steve Howson, full-back Dominic Smalley, and attacker Matty Hughes.

As well as those players already under contract at the club, youngster Nathan Brown and experienced midfielder Gary Roberts also penned new deals.

Though the new Chester managers have been busy since coming into the club, more signings could be in the offing over the coming weeks.

And that forms the basis on the latest question which we put to our fans’ jury.

We asked:

“What parts of the Chester FC squad needs additions and which areas of the pitch should be a priority in terms of new signings?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Matt Nickson “I would still like to see a big commanding target man in the Jon Parkin/Matt Rhead style, although we may have this player in Jordan Archer.”

“I believe that the additions to the squad that will be coming in between now and the end of the season is dependent upon the moving out Kingsley James and Ross Hannah.

“If these two players are to remain with the club I would say we are a backup goal keeper and another centre forward light.

“Hopefully we can move these two players out. If that happens the money would then be available to add a bit more strength in depth to the squad.

“We would then need another centre back, centre midfielder and probably two further forwards.

“Really optimistic now and can’t wait for the start of the season. Come on you Blues!”

Rio Doherty “We have recruited strongly in both midfield and defence, but we need to strengthen our goalkeeper and striker positions.”

“I have been really impressed with our recruitment so far which has saw us bring in some fresh blood, which is what we need.

“One signing that particularly stands out for me is midfielder Scott Burton, who arrives after having a successful few years at Salford City.

“However, there are some areas on the pitch which are lacking a little in depth. We have recruited strongly in both midfield and defence, but we need to strengthen our goalkeeper and striker positions.

“Although we have snapped up a solid goalkeeper in Grant Shenton, it’s essential that we sign up a back-up.

“Hopefully this won’t be the case, but Shenton may pick up an injury at some point in the season, therefore we have to snap up a replacement from elsewhere so that they can take up his place when needed.

“This will also provide Grant with good competition which will aid his development further. Furthermore, our strike force needs bolstering if we are to be in amongst the goals this season.

“It’s looking likely that Jordan Archer will be wearing the blue and white stripes once again this season, which is good as he was only one of a few who impressed last campaign.

“It would be nice to see Nathan Brown play more often this campaign as he put in some promising performances for us towards the end of last year.

“Matty Hughes should prove to be a goal threat for us once again, although I expect him to be put out on the wing.

“That leaves us with Ross Hannah as our only forward player/striker left so far. I do like Ross, however I believe that it would be best for both parties to move him on as not only is he our highest earner, but he failed to deliver last campaign disappointingly.

“With us being a bit short in depth of attackers, I would sign two more forwards which would leave us with a healthy tally who will hopefully deliver for us.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t land Jason Oswell despite our efforts, but I 100% trust our manager’s to bolster our squad in the coming weeks, whether that’s adding another goalkeeper to our ranks, or signing up a couple of forwards to improve our strike force.

“Hopefully we will see even more players posing for photos holding aloft Chester FC scarves very soon.”