Chester FC fans have been due some good news for a long time after the worst season since the club’s reformation.

And that came last week when entrepreneur Stuart Murphy was revealed to be the benefactor who has come forward to offer financial assistance to the Blues.

The 64-year-old founder of city-based Exacta Plc outlined his vision for helping the club, which includes improving facilities and the match day experience.

He has also not entirely ruled out using some of the funds he will give the Blues to aid the club’s playing budget for next season in the National League North of £250,000.

So after the man behind the money came forward, we thought we’d ask our fans’ jury for their take on it.

We asked them:

“What’s your reaction to the planned financial donation into the club and the impact this could have?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Rio Doherty "I’m delighted to be hearing some positive news for a change and am looking forward to seeing what will come out of this deal. There have been some promising signs, and Stuart Murphy deserves huge respect for all of this."

“I was absolutely delighted to hear the positive news about Stuart Murphy’s donation towards our football club. Whilst it was difficult to take in the news back in January, the response from our supporters has been superb.

“Our fan base has rallied together to pull our club away from trouble, but the money kindly donated by Stuart Murphy can really take us to the next level.

“Of course we don’t yet know the exact figure but with Mr Murphy being an ‘entrepreneur’, I’m sure the sum is large.

“Firstly, I can’t thank Mr Murphy enough for this kind gesture. With him having a close connection with Chester FC through his company, Exacta already then this is a perfect fit.

“I remember Exacta sponsoring our stadium when we reformed which lasted a while, so he will of course have that business experience.

“Murphy mentioned in his press conference about possibly helping the board. I would definitely like him to get involved in that sense as he is a really successful local businessman, which is just what we need.

“Obviously he has a few ideas on what some of the money could go towards which sounds promising.

“Sustainability is key for us, and it would be a strong move to use some of the cash on infrastructure such as extending the Blues Bar, a 4G facility, a covered platform for wheelchair users etc.

“Our club has been crying out for the above to happen for some time, and with Mr Murphy’s donation then we can definitely get started. Obviously our playing budget will be low for this season so may find it tough to compete in the National League North.

“However, with this donation then I can’t see why a portion can be used towards our budget which can give us a better opportunity to compete.

“Murphy stated in the press conference that ‘promotion must be the aim this season’ which actually took me by surprise.

“If we are to be challenging at the top though (which will be a tough ask) then obviously our budget will need to increase.

“Anyway, I’m delighted to be hearing some positive news for a change and am looking forward to seeing what will come out of this deal. There have been some promising signs, and Stuart Murphy deserves huge respect for all of this. As the saying goes, ‘there is light at the end of the tunnel’.

“COYB!”

Matthew Nickson "As keeps getting mentioned ‘the devil is in the detail’ but everything that has been shared publicly at the moment appears to be really positive."

“At this stage I would say that my reaction could be classed as optimistic and positive.

“I listened to the press conference that was shared on the Dee 106 page and everything that was said – whilst not giving too much away – seemed to be exactly what I wanted to hear.

“Over the final couple of months of last season I was starting to think whether we would be able to sustain the fan ownership model as we simply weren’t generating enough revenue and the fan base appeared to be getting even more fragmented.

“I thought we need investment but could only see the 49% owner 51% fans model being the answer.

“At this stage we appear to have the best of both worlds, an investment into the infrastructure of Chester FC and the model to remain the same.

“As keeps getting mentioned ‘the devil is in the detail’ but everything that has been shared publicly at the moment appears to be really positive.

“I’m looking forward to hearing Richard Lyne’s report on what went wrong last season as well as the details of the ‘tranches’ of funding that keeps getting mentioned. Come on you Blues! Oh and thank you Mr Murphy!”

Kieron Shiel "I’m surprised he is allowing us to continue with fan owned model, but that’s not a bad thing. I really hope he will bring a business sense to the board though, we need it."

“The investment or donation can only be a good thing to secure our safety in the short term.

“It will also allow us to build confidence internally and amongst the fans and prevent us looking in a worse position than we actually are externally, which can only improve our attractiveness when it comes to new players/staff etc.

“I was hoping the investment/donation would be coming from a connected football person who could bring there experience with them.

“However a close second would be exactly what we have, a successful businessman, local and connected which should improve or commercial experience and portfolio significantly, and we really need to.

“I’m surprised he is allowing us to continue with fan owned model, but that’s not a bad thing. I really hope he will bring a business sense to the board though, we need it.

“Looking forward to next season already, renewed our season tickets and bought another too at 10.05 on Tuesday. I hope as many people as possible can do and will do the same. Onwards and upwards!”