After four new signings and two members of last season’s squad penning new deals, Chester FC’s transfer window finally got off the mark last week.

Nathan Brown and Gary Roberts agreed new one-year deals at the Swansway Chester Stadium while Matty Hughes meanwhile has joined the Blues for his third spell with the club.

The recruitment drive continued with the confirmation of deals for former Salford and Southport defender Steve Howson and ex-Ramsbottom goalkeeper Grant Shenton last weekend.

And the Blues fourth brand new signing was announced earlier this week with full-back Dominic Smalley joining the club from Ashton United.

Chester joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson will no doubt be adding further to the squad over the coming weeks in preparation for the upcoming National League North campaign.

So with the first batch of new signings in the building as the squad slowly begins to take shape, we thought we’d get the thoughts of fans’ jury on the Blues transfer dealings so far this summer.

We asked them:

“What have you made of the transfers in at Chester FC so far and which one in your opinion has been the most important signing and why?”

Here’s what they had to say:

“I would say that the squad is starting to take shape. As per my comments on the retained list I would only have looked to keep Gary Roberts, Tom Crawford, James Jones in addition to the lads that we had on the two year deals.

“We appear to be making solid signings as in we are signing players that have played with the management team before. They will know what they offer and the players will know what to expect from the new management team.

“To be honest I haven’t heard of any of the ‘new’ signings apart from Matty Hughes who we all know from his previous spell at the club.

“If he can emulate his performances from then I’ll be very happy. Other than that there would only be Howson who was involved in the BBC/Sky documentary about Salford City and so I can’t really comment on what the new additions will bring.

“What I do like is the fact that every time we have made one of these signings so far there has not been one bad word on the non-league message boards or via social media. Everything seems very positive. The addition of Smalley yesterday was really met with positive messages.

“I hope for the management duo’s sake and that of the club that Ross and Kingsley can be found new opportunities to provide Jonno and Bern with a bit more budget to bring some more of these players in.

“It is not their fault they were offered large wages for two plus years and so you can’t really blame them for sticking around if they can’t get them terms matched.

“I just feel that it would affect the dynamics of the team (whilst also taking up a larger part of the playing budget).”

“I’m really pleased with the signings and re-signings we have made so far. All look to be proven grafters and proven by the managers and/or the current fan base.

“It’s very clear that players want to play for the managers and the club which is just what we need, and it is night and day compared to last seasons bunch.

“For me the most exciting signing is Gary Roberts, I’m so glad he is signed up, and I think he will be our new captain for this season and possibly beyond.

“He’s proven, enforcing, a leader and class perfect for captain.

“I’m very excited for the new season but I was also excited by the signings last season.

“The difference being these guys are proven and approved by the fan base and known and experienced by the managers, not just signed on reputation.”