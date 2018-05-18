Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As weeks go at Chester FC , the last one has surely got to rank as the best one in a long, long time.

After the reveal of Stuart Murphy as the mystery benefactor who intends to pump funds into the Blues, the club’s long search for a new manager to replace Marcus Bignot came to a fruitful conclusion.

And it is not just one man who is now in charge of first-team affairs at the Swansway Chester Stadium, but two.

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson were confirmed on Tuesday night to be the new joint managers of the Blues, fresh from guiding Salford City to the summit of the National League North, where Chester will be plying their trade in a few months time.

The positivity was capped off on Wednesday evening when Calum McIntyre’s academy side beat Halifax 3-0 to clinch the National League Alliance Under-19 Cup .

After more than a month since Bignot was sacked as Blues boss though, the appointment of a new management team at the Blues has been a hot topic amongst fans.

So with that in mind, we decided to get the thoughts of our fans jury on the new men at the helm of the club.

We asked:

“What is your reaction to Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson being appointed joint managers of Chester FC and what impact do you think they will have at the club?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Matt Nickson "If someone had offered me the management team that had just won the division we were going into; I would have said thank you very much, no further discussion required."

“I would say that my reaction was being pleasantly surprised. I’d heard a couple of rumours flying around that the two new managers had been in for an informal chat; but never thought that we would be announcing them as the new joint managers.

“They have a good pedigree in the North West divisions and will know the league set up in the Conference North and below from their eight years of management experience. It was nice to have further positive news from the club and I now hope that the fan base show their support and turn up in the numbers we know that we can generate.

“If someone had offered me the management team that had just won the division we were going into; I would have said thank you very much, no further discussion required.

“In a roundabout way that is exactly what’s happened. The management appointment took longer than it probably should have but thanks to the previous candidate we have now have (in my opinion) an excellent management team in situ.

“This has improved my outlook for the season and I look forward to witnessing first hand their management style.

“Good luck Johnno and Bern and welcome to Chester FC. Look at it this way, things can only get better!”

Kieron Shiel "These guys know the budget, they know the league having just won it! They have the contacts. We have a fresh start as a club with fresh managers and a fresh team, we need to pull together as a fan base, get behind the club, the managers and the (mostly) new team."

“I’m delighted with the appoint of Morley and Johnson and am still a bit shocked we pulled it off to be honest.

“Having watched the Salford documentary they come across as no nonsense straight talking individuals that’s for sure. They certainly won’t be shy on giving their opinions but are also capable of solid man management and putting arms around players when needed.

“Contrast with the styles of the previous two managers, I can’t believe there will be press conferences from these guys complaining about bad luck and providing excuses/reasons that they’ve been dealt a bad hand (which to be fair to Bignot he was).

“These guys know the budget, they know the league having just won it! They have the contacts. We have a fresh start as a club with fresh managers and a fresh team, we need to pull together as a fan base, get behind the club, the managers and the (mostly) new team.

“Looking forward to seeing the new signings happening soon though!

“Can’t wait for the season to start.”

Ian Wilson "My reservations are based around whether or not they will fully commit to bringing through our amazing youth talent and if they have sufficient coaching credentials to further develop said talent."

“I’ll admit my first reaction on hearing of the new managerial appointments was one of disappointment.

“I had been hoping we’d been in touch with Steve Davis who for me ticked all the boxes in terms of local knowledge, a youth development track record and lower league experience.

“A small part of me also longed for the return of Graham Barrow although in all honesty I don’t believe the timing now is right for Graham, I think we missed that boat when Marcus came in.

“Whilst saying that Bernard and Jonno weren’t my preferred options, that doesn’t mean that they don’t come with my full support and they have clearly been well received by the vast majority of our fan base.

“My reservations are based around whether or not they will fully commit to bringing through our amazing youth talent and if they have sufficient coaching credentials to further develop said talent.

“To be self sustaining we have to provide opportunities these young lads and move them on up the pyramid. I guess time will tell on that front.

“But the new gaffers are clearly highly motivated guys, used to success and getting results and God knows we need some of that after the last few seasons.

“Welcome to Chester Bernard and Jonno. UTS!”