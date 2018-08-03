Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Though last campaign was ultimately one to forget for Chester FC , the beauty of football means there’s always next season.

And a fresh era for the Blues under new joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson in the National League North will get under way at 3pm tomorrow with the visit of Spennymoor Town to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

After coming through the door at the Blues, Morley and Johnson, who won the division last season with former club Salford City, have brought in a raft of new players and assembled a new look Chester FC side.

With the new season now just hours away from kicking off, Blues fans will no doubt of dreams and aspirations of where the club will end up at the end of the season and if they can bounce back from relegation by returning to the National League at the first time of asking.

With that in mind, we asked our panel of Blues fans for their thoughts ahead of the new season and how they think the club will fare in a league they have not competed in since 2013.

We asked:

“How do you think Chester FC will perform in the National League North and where do you think they’ll finish in the table?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Matt Nickson “Will we win it? We’ll have to wait and see but I would expect at least a play-off challenge.”

“After the signings that have been made in the close season I really feel that we should be challenging for the title.

“It’s a very tough league now though with multiple full time teams in the mix. In theory all of those should be ahead of us from a squad perspective as the players will be full time professionals.

“Saying that I believe Bern and Jonno have been very shrewd with their business in the market.

“The two signings from Salford City last week brought a bit more quality into the squad whilst they are costing us limited playing budget due to them being on loan from their parent club.

“The same applies for Mooney who really impressed me in the Bury friendly.

“The managers appear happy with the squad and they are winners and have brought in players who have won this league previously and played under their stewardship so everyone should be aware of their work ethic and demands.

“Can’t wait for it all to start again and going into the season optimistic. Although I did feel like that this time last year so you never know.

“Come on you Blues!!”

Rio Doherty “This league is a whole world tougher than when we last tasted it in 2013, with the likes of Boston United, Southport, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford all having strong sides.”

“When our relegation was officially confirmed in April, I thought that we would endure a season of struggle in the National League North and finish below mid-table; becoming a Stockport County or a York City.

“However our exciting influx of new signings, Stuart Murphy’s donation, and Bern and Jonno’s presence at our club has really galvanised our fanbase which has created fresh optimism.

“This has caused me to raise my prediction a lot more higher than first feared as I now believe that we can give promotion a good crack.

“Obviously we have witnessed a few defensive errors during pre-season, but I’m sure that they will pick up on that and aim to not repeat the previous during the main season.

“Our two new managers have brought in ‘winners’ who have proven experience at National League North level, and have previous experiences in promotion battles themselves.

“Therefore, I predict us to have a really strong season and finish in the play-offs.

“It is likely that Stockport County and York City will be battling it out at the very top, but don’t rule out Brackley Town who always seem to be punching above their weight.

“Also, Alfreton Town have recruited well and have a good manager in Billy Heath so we must be aware.

“Anyway, I really can’t wait for the real thing to begin tomorrow afternoon then Curzon Ashton away on Monday evening. Hopefully we can start off the season with a bang.

“COYB!”

Kieron Shiel “What we need is a great start which won’t be easy given the cards dealt. However I think we will improve even if we don’t win on Saturday - it’s not an easy game - and we will certainly make the play-offs this season.”

“ So where will we end up? It’s hard to say but I believe the stars are aligning for us and that all important momentum and feel good (or better) factor has certainly arrived at this great club.

“So what stars are aligning you ask? Well we seem to have a strong management team including but not exclusive to Bern and Jonno. We haven’t done what others clubs have done such as Tranmere and dropped the youth policy, we have backed it further which is great.

“We have a solid looking spine in defence and midfield although I would like to see at least one more striker. We seem to be living within our means. The press and bookies seem to fancy us, with the latter rarely being wrong... they certainly weren’t last season, sadly!

“We still have the backer to fall back on should living within our means become a challenge. We have 1,000 season tickets sold (yes, down on last year, but so is our league standing) and there is certainly a buzz around the place, on social and in the press about us.

“Most importantly we seem to have solidarity within the team and squad they may be new to us but not to each other for example the back three seem to have clicked which will give us a head start versus a team of players that don’t know each other so I think the recruitment policy has been spot on so far.

“What we need is a great start which won’t be easy given the cards dealt. However I think we will improve even if we don’t win on Saturday - it’s not an easy game - and we will certainly make the play-offs this season.

“The normal pre-season confidence for me, yes it may be, but given we have a team of known winners I think the stars will align for sure and playoff football in May is on the agenda.

“COYS.”