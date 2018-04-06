Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been another whirlwind week of developments both on and off the pitch at Chester FC .

Matters behind the scenes continue to involve upheaval after more figures left the board of City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group which runs the Blues.

Simon Olorenshaw resigned as chairman on Monday evening following a difference of opinion with other CFU board members on the direction the club should be taking.

His resignation followed that of CFU director Mark Howell earlier in the day over a perceived lack of support for fellow director and lead of the Football Working Group, Calvin Hughes.

Marcus Bignot was also confirmed to be leaving his role as Chester FC manager following the expiry of his contract in May, while former manager Neil Young also departed his advisory role.

On the pitch, the Easter weekend returned two losses for the Blues first with defeat to fellow strugglers Torquay United at the Swansway Chester Stadium before falling to league leaders Macclesfield Town, despite an improved performance.

It means the Blues face relegation as early as tomorrow to the National League North with the clash at home to Tranmere .

With the club’s financial situation well documented, supporters will have a chance to challenge the current board when CFU members meet on the evening of Wednesday, April 18, at St Theresa’s Social Club in Blacon.

So we asked our jury members...

“What do you want to see the football club address in the coming weeks to regain your trust?”

Here’s what they had to say...

“Simple answer – transparency and stability. I can’t believe we put Bignot in a position to bring a ghost of the past success back to the club in Neil Young, only to allow the both to leave. What sense is that?

“I think an EGM is an absolute must now, no option if they are to regain any trust or any element of faith from the fans.

“The report as to why we were put into this mess was promised at the last CFU meeting, however a date for publication wasn’t, this is also a must.

“I understand we don’t want to dwell on the past or dig up bodies, but we deserve to know the truth so get it public, nothing to lose now as we are already down.

“So explain in order to retain and sustain, the sooner the better so we can all move forward as a club.”

ADAM CAIN: There is an urgent need for a general meeting of the supporters and the wider management at the club to try and plot our way out of our current predicament in the most constructive way possible.”

“It is clear from developments over the course of the last week that our club is facing an almost impossible battle to maintain its National League status, but that it is engaged in a much larger and more fundamental battle – one for its very existence.

“Clearly, the current model of running the club is flawed. After the initial euphoria following the sterling efforts from the fans and the wider football family to raise the funds to keep us afloat, differences in the boardroom appear to have surfaced yet again – clearly this has wider implications in terms of planning for next season.

“In order to restore the fans’ belief that we are progressing along the correct path, there is an urgent need for a general meeting of the supporters and the wider management at the club to try and plot our way out of our current predicament in the most constructive way possible.

“I fear that if we fail to grasp this opportunity the consequences are too dire to even bear contemplating.

“Let’s all devote our energies to getting this great club of ours back to where we belong – COYB!”