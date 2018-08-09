Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As opening games go, Chester FC ’s first two in the National League North certainly haven’t been bad at all.

Two clean sheets, three goals scored, four points in the bag, and third in the table makes the division very happy reading for Blues fans at this very early stage of the campaign.

The goalless draw at home against Spennymoor Town on the opening day was followed up with a 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium on Monday.

In both games, co-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson opted for the same starting XI with three at the back and wing-backs providing width and Shaun Tuton and Anthony Dudley up top.

The Blues have a chance to keep their positive start going this weekend on what will be their longest away day of the season at Blyth Spartans , before taking on Kidderminster Harriers at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday.

So with the games coming thick and fast at the start of the season, we thought we’d get the thoughts of our panel of Blues fans for their thoughts on what they have seen so far.

We asked:

“How impressed have you been with Chester FC’s performances in the opening games of the National League North campaign?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Kieron Shiel “All in all very impressed with the team throughout and my only pre-season concern was Grant Shenton, but to be fair he’s looked confident and established in the two league games.”

“I’ve been impressed with the organisation of the team in particular the midfield. It looks solid well drilled, full of energy and fit - what a contrast to last season.

“I think the Spennymoor game was a fair result and at the end of the season will reflect on it being a good point earned as they looked decent to be fair.

“I was at the game on Monday in Ashton and was very impressed with the performance barring the first 15 nervy minutes or so.

“Midfield bossed the game and looked in a totally different league, Dudley looked quality, he works hard and look clinical. He reminds me of Chicharito and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – I’m sure he will love that comparison!

“All in all very impressed with the team throughout and my only pre-season concern was Grant Shenton, but to be fair he’s looked confident and established in the two league games, and the ‘bouncebackability’ of a player is huge in a player.

“I think we will win again Saturday on our longest road trip, top of the league by 5.50pm on Saturday.”

Matt Nickson “This team is only going to get better over the course of the season; which I can’t wait to witness.”

“I have been really impressed with the two games at the start of the season for different reasons.

“The first game I was very impressed with the set up and structure of the side and it was a very competitive game that could have easily gone either way.

“On Monday night I thought we were simply better. The backline in both games has looked rock solid, even more so on Monday.

“Curzon started the game well and had good spells of possession but never looked to threaten (apart from the through ball at 0-0).

“I’ve been really impressed also with the centre of the midfield. The energy levels of Gary Stopforth are ridiculous, he is everywhere and the partnership with Gary Roberts can only get better, which is frightening.

“The two new strikers are also impressing, both direct, both are hungry for goals. This team is only going to get better over the course of the season; which I can’t wait to witness.

“The fact that Scott Burton (our captain) and George Green (potentially one of the best technical players in non-league) are out of the team and now should not walk back into the team when fit speaks volumes.

“There will be bumps along the way but we have to stick with this team, if they continue to give as much as they have in the first two fixtures it could be a very exciting season.

“All we ask as Chester fans is 100% and that’s what is being given.

“Come on you Blues!!”