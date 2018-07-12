Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the World Cup nearly over, club football will soon dominate supporters’ minds as the biggest international tournament on the planet comes to a close.

With England defying and surpassing expectations by reaching the semi final stage and doing the nation proud, Chester FC fans who also follow the Three Lions will be swiftly turning their attentions back to the upcoming National League North campaign.

The fixtures were announced earlier this month with the Blues beginning their campaign at home to Spennymoor Town, before back-to-back away days against Curzon Ashton and Blyth Spartans.

The rest of August involves the Blues facing Kidderminster Harriers and FC United of Manchester at home, AFC Telford United away and Hereford at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Chester will take on Southport, where ex-Blues boss Jon McCarthy is assistant manager and where Ryan Astles now plays his football, away on Boxing Day and at home on New Year’s Day.

The Blues league campaign ends with a trip to Alfreton Town at the end of April.

And with Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson at the helm – the duo who won the league last season with previous club Salford City – the Blues certainly have the men in the dugout who know what it takes to be successful in the division.

So we thought we’d get the thoughts of our fans’ jury on the hand the fixture computer has dealt the Blues.

We asked:

“What do you think of the fixture schedule Chester FC have been given for the National League North?”

Here’s what they had to say...

Matt Nickson “The squad is coming together now and I don’t think there should be anyone we will be afraid of.”

“I waited with anticipation for the fixtures to come out this season, on the back of all the positive news over the summer it was something to look forward to.

“Yes, we are in the league below, but it was justified unfortunately due to last season’s lacklustre performances.

“This is a tough division and there are some big clubs that will be all be vying for the two promotion places. I would like to think we will be challenging at the right end of the table this season.

“It’s a tough start but we surely want to be one of the top teams in this league and so sometimes that can work for you.

“See what the top teams have to offer and then set your stall accordingly for the rest of the campaign.

“The squad is coming together now and I don’t think there should be anyone we will be afraid of.

“I will be there on the opening day of the season versus Spennymoor and the rest of the home ties, whilst also taking in a good few of the local aways.

“After Wednesday’s disappointment in the World Cup, I just want it to get going.

“Come on you Blues! Bern and Jonno’s Blue and White Army!”

Rio Doherty “December should be a good acid test for us. It will be tough with us entertaining the likes of Stockport County, Darlington and AFC Telford United.”

“I think that our set of fixtures are brilliant. Our first three matches are in favour of us with a home start against Spennymoor Town then two away games at Curzon Ashton and Blyth Spartans which are three winnable games.

“However, we will then undergo four crackers against Kidderminster Harriers, FC United Of Manchester, AFC Telford United and Hereford FC.

“September looks good with a visit to Marcus Bignot’s Guiseley then a tasty away game at Chorley to end the month.

“October looks decent as well with an away match at York City, although I’m praying that it won’t clash with a potential FA Cup fixture. November seems relatively straight forward, albeit with two dodgy journeys to Leamington and Brackley Town, two of the less-enjoyable ones.

“However, December should be a good acid test for us. It will be tough with us entertaining the likes of Stockport County, Darlington and AFC Telford United.

“Our Boxing Day And New Year’s Day clashes against Southport should be crackers with us up against Jon McCarthy and Ryan Astles. In between that we will face a tough trip to Edgar Street to face Hereford, but that should be an enjoyable one.

“January will be tough with us up against Guiseley again, then February sees us take the trip to Aggborough to face off Kidderminster.

“I’ve always enjoyed that trip (other than last season). March will be testing with us playing against Darlington, Stockport County and Chorley, but our run-in is in favour of us other than our match against York City.

“Still though, it should be a very enjoyable season for us and I’m really looking forward to visiting a lot of new grounds.”