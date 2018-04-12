Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Season ticket prices for Chester FC ’s campaign in the National League North have been cut, the club has announced.

After relegation to the sixth tier of English football was confirmed over the weekend, the Blues have dropped their admission prices for next season.

Early bird season tickets for adults have been reduced to £200 (standing) and £250 (seating) and concessions are £170 (standing) and £200 (seating).

Prices for under-21s and under-18s have been cut to £100 and £30 respectively in all areas and admission remains free for children under five.

The early bird deadline runs until Friday, June 29.

The Blues have also announced a new £10 season ticket for under-12s in the Swettenham Chemists Family Zone in bid to attract younger fans.

With a new home shirt on sale soon , special bundles offering under-18s a shirt and season ticket for just £55 have been confirmed.

Director of fan engagement Jeff Banks said: “We all know this season has been one to forget and we are now starting a new journey in the National League North.

“We believe we have put together an attractive package which is more affordable than ever and realistic in allowing us to maintain full-time football and ensure we are competitive on the pitch next season.

“I hope every season ticket holder will renew and support our club as we move into a new era, and those fans who may not have been able to afford a season ticket previously, can now do so.

“Together with the Fan Engagement Working Group and Chester FC Community Trust, we have worked hard to put things in place to encourage more young fans to games including the new £10 season ticket in the Family Zone.

“Back in 2010 we had an aim of seeing more local kids wearing Chester tops than Premier League ones, and we hope the incentive of getting the new blue and white home shirt for an extra £25 with a season ticket will see lots of youngsters showing off their colours next season.”

All existing season ticket holders will be contacted by the club and the Blues will release further details about the commencement of sales shortly.

Matchday admission prices have also been announced with adults reduced to £12 (standing) and £15 (seating) and concessions frozen at £10 (standing) and £12 (seating).

Prices for under-21s are £10 and under-18s are £3 in all areas while under-12s can watch for £1 in the Swettenham Chemists Family Zone.

The club will release full details of how and when season tickets can be purchased shortly and will be launching a new direct debit trial scheme giving supporters the option to spread payment for their season ticket over two months.

Early bird season ticket prices (until 4pm on June 29)

(Standing) Harry McNally Terrace

Adult £200

Concessions £170

18-21-year-olds £100

Five-17-year-olds £30 (£55 includes home shirt)

Under fives free

(Seating) The Red Insure Stand and Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

Adult £250

Concessions £200

18-21-year-olds £100

Five to 17-year-olds £30 (£55 includes new home shirt)

Under fives free

Family Zone in Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

Five-11-year-olds £10 (£35 includes new home shirt)

Under fives free

General sale season ticket prices (from July 2)

(Standing) Harry McNally Terrace

Adult £225

Concessions £195

18-21-year-olds £125

Five-17-year-olds £50 (£75 includes new home shirt)

Under fives free

(Seating) The Red Insure Stand and Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

Adult £275

Concessions £225

18-21-year-olds £125

Five-17-year-olds £50 (£75 includes new home shirt)

Under fives free

Family Zone in Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

5-11 £10 (£35 includes new home shirt)

Under fives free

Legends Lounge

Adults £525 excluding VAT

Matchday admission prices

(Standing) Harry McNally Terrace

Adult £12

Concessions £10

18-21-year-olds £10

Five-17-year-olds £3

Under fives free

(Seating) The Red Insure Stand and Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

Adult £15

Concessions £12

18-21-year-olds £10

Five-17-year-olds £3

Under fives free

Family Zone in Swettenham Chemists Community Stand

Five-11-year-olds £1

Under fives free