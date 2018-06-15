Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have confirmed ticket details for the upcoming eagerly awaited pre-season friendly against Liverpool FC.

The game at the Swansway Chester Stadium against the Premier League giants and last season’s Champions League finalists will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, July 7.

It is due to be new Blues joint bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson ’s first game in charge of their new club.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could bring the likes of new signing Fabinho, James Milner, Andy Robertson, Loris Karius, Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil Van Dijk, Dominic Solanke, Danny Ings and Tattenhall’s Ben Woodburn for the clash.

And the Blues have now confirmed when tickets for the match will become available.

City Fans United (CFU) members and season ticket holders only will initially have the chance to purchase tickets from 12pm on Tuesday, June 19.

Blues fans will need to bring proof of being a CFU member or season ticket holder along with them.

The ticket office at the Swansway Chester Stadium will be open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm for ticket sales, as well as two late night sales on Wednesday, June 20, and Wednesday, June 27, until 7pm.

Weekend sales will also take place on Saturday, June 23, and Saturday, June 30, from 10am to 4pm.

Liverpool will also be releasing their allocation of tickets at the same time on their official website.

Ticket will go on general sale for the game for a week from Monday, July 2, until Friday, July 6, from 10am to 4pm, with sales restricted to a maximum of two tickets per person.

A Chester FC statement said: “With an exciting friendly in prospect against a strong Liverpool FC side, it is a massive opportunity for you to support your local club.”

Ticket prices for the Liverpool game:

Harry McNally (North) Terrace

Adult - £12

Concessions (senior citizens/student card holders/unemployed with proof of unemployment/ Armed Forces) - £10

18-21 - £10

5-17 - £3

Under fives - free

The Red Insure (East) Stand and Swettenham Chemists Community (West) Stand

Adult - £15

Concessions (senior citizens/student card holders/unemployed with proof of unemployment/ Armed Forces) - £12

18-21 - £10

5-17 - £3

Under fives - free

Ticket details have also been confirmed for three more of the Blues pre-season fixtures taking place at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Chester take on League Two side Bury managed by ex-Blues player Ryan Lowe on Saturday, July 21 at 3pm, before taking on fellow Football League side Morecambe on Tuesday, July 24, at 7.45pm.

Everton U23’s will take on the Blues at 3pm on Saturday, July 28.

The club has announced these three games will be pay on the gate with Chester fans using the Harry McNally (North) Terrace and the Red Insure (East) Stand, with away fans allocated the Swettenham Chemists Community (West) Stand.

Ticket prices for the Bury, Morecambe and Everton U23’s games:

Adults - £8

Concessions and 18-21 years - £5

5-17 years - £2

Under fives - free