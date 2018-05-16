Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down to Cheadle by eight runs in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

Jack Williams took 4-50 and Harry Killoran made 3-86 as Rick Moore hit a controlled hundred in a game Chester contrived to lose.

Winning the toss and batting first, Cheadle struggled early on against the opening attack of Alex Kegg and Will Owen.

But it was the two spinners who took the plaudits as Williams and Killoran made the most of a turning wicket.

And despite a below-par performance in the field, Chester looked likely to bowl their visitors out cheaply until Elliot Bullock took control with a fine 77.

He and Dan Brown added 65 for the fifth wicket as Cheadle set a total of 212-7.

With the bat, Warren Goodwin looked in fine form until he went for 14 as Chester’s batsmen struggled against Subhaan Mahmood’s accuracy as he took 6-46.

Killoran (27) threatened to lead the charge but lost his stumps just after a glorious drive.

With Moore at the crease with Owen, Chester looked the more likely winners until a bizarre mix-up saw the former run out.

And after Owen was ninth out for 34, Cheadle finally got their first win of the season after bowling Chester out for 204.

Neston secured a seven-wicket victory over Bramhall.

The Stockport side chose to bat and were bowled all out for 207 runs as Ashley Davies took 5-35.

But Neston reached their target with seven wickets intact thanks to David Hurst’s unbeaten 89, while Will Evans also made 65.

Oulton Park beat Toft after being bowled all out for 199 runs, with opener Martin East top scoring with 82.

But the away side bowled out their opponents for 182 runs, as Matt Parkinson made 4-45 and Muhammad Kashif took 3-51.

In the 1st XI Division One, Barrow succumbed to defeat against Davenham.

The away side made 167 as opener Iroshan De Silva hit an unbeaten 78.

But Davenham hit back and reached 169 for the loss of only three wickets.

In the 1st XI Division Two, Christleton overcame Brooklands after being put into bat by the home side and making 165-9, as Jack Gittins top scored with 40.

With the ball, Christleton bowled out their opponents for 92 runs as Aaron Brearley and Arslan Dar took three wickets each.

Alvanley’s fine start to the season continued with a convincing win at Runcorn on Saturday.

Runcorn were put into bat and subsided to 117 all out in 42 overs, as Chris Charles took 3-11 and Michael Rowlands took 3-14.

Alvanley came out playing shots after tea and Jono Whitley joined Ste Charles at the crease as the pair skillfully rode the new ball and scored consistently to take the total to 80 in 21 overs before Whitley fell for a pleasing 24.

Charles grew in confidence as each over passed and strode to 50 with a volley of fine strokes as he and Simon Gee eased their side home inside 27 overs and by eight wickets for a comprehensive win.

Tattenhall drew with Mobberley, the latter making 246-7 as Aamir Afzal took 4-51.

The home side made 119-9 in their 50 overs as Glenn Coppack’s 35 was the pick of the Tattenhall batsmen.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley succumbed to defeat against Disley.

The away side won the toss and chose to field as they bowled all out Disley for 166 runs as Adrian Burden took 3-32.

Kingsley were bowled out for 128 as Kieron Ollier top scored with 25 runs.

Chester County Officers (CO) suffered a two-run defeat against Holmes Chapel.

Chester CO bowled Holmes Chapel out for 98 runs as Graham Dodd took 4-14.

But they themselves were bowled all out for 96 runs as James Banks’s 41 with the bat was the highest a Chester batsman scored.

Cholmondeley lost to Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge, the former being bowled out for 139 runs in their innings as Sam Robinson made 55 runs.

But Cheadle Hulme took the win after making 143-9 as Wayne Goldstein proved the pick of the Cholmondeley bowlers with 3-16.