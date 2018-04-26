Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall got their 1st XI ECB Premier League campaign in the Cheshire County Cricket League off to a winning start against Didsbury.

They were set a target of 219 to win after Alex Kegg was the pick of Chester’s bowling attack with 3-41.

Warren Goodwin scored 52 runs before being caught by Sam Leech off Nick Anderson’s bowling. But Harry Killoran’s unbeaten 77 coupled with 29 runs by Andrew Metcalf steered Chester to victory by six wickets.

Oulton Park meanwhile succumbed to defeat against Timperley. Their 173-8 was successfully chased down by the Greater Manchester side who made 176-4, with captain and wicket-keeper Patrick Roberts being Oulton Park’s top run scorer with 32 runs.

Neston secured a 19-run victory over Cheadle on their travels.

Luke Camden’s 59, Will Evans’ 44 and Dom Smith’s 34 were the three biggest scores for Neston as they Cheadle a target of 218 to win. But David Hurst’s 4-26 and Chris Finegan’s 3-36 ensured Cheadle fell short.

Moving down to First XI Division One, Barrow were unsuccessful in their run chase and were bowled all out for 127 runs by Bollington. Opener Iroshan De Silva was the only batsman of note to make a significant score with 55 not out. Bowlers Phil Johnson and De Silva had earlier both taken three wickets each as Bollington won by 19 runs.

In the First XI Division Two, Christleton lost to Alvanley by 24 runs who began the season with a hard fought victory having been tested thoroughly with bat and ball throughout the game.

Simon Gee’s 51 runs for Alvanley was the pick of the batting totals as Shavaiz Saif and Arslan Dar took 5-29 and 4-36 respectively in the Christleton bowling attack.

Christleton were bowled all out for 115 as Chris Charles and England star Sophie Ainsworth both took three wickets each.

Tattenhall beat Weaverham by four wickets as they got their campaign off to a positive start.

Tattenhall won the toss and chose to field as they bowled Weaverham all out for 159 runs.

Melvin Dobson took a five wicket haul for just 30 runs, while Aamir Afzal took 3-36.

Afzal was also Tattenhall’s standout player with the bat, scoring 47 runs, while Sean Reeves and Waqar Hassan both made 23 runs each as they eventually reached 160-6.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley lost to Ashton-on-Mersey by 51 runs.

Kingsley won the toss and fielded as Ashton scored 184-9 with Travis Martin, Hayden Lanza, and Adrian Burden both taking two wickets each.

In response, Kingsley were bowled out for 133 runs, with Kieron Ollier top scoring with the bat posting 22 runs.

In Division Three, Chester County Officers (CO) succumbed to defeat against Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge.

Cheadle Hulme were bowled out for 135 runs, Graham Dodd the pick of Chester CO’s bowlers taking 4-13. But Chester CO were all out for just 77 runs with defeat confirmed after Bradley Rudd was trapped lbw with his first ball, with Ian Barlow and Kris Green the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Cholmondeley played out a close-fought draw with Heaton Mersey, who won the toss and chose to bat. Jitendra Deora took 3-34 and was backed up by captain Brett Balac’s 2-41.

With the bat, Cholmondeley made 117-9 in their 45 overs, with Danny Wellbourne on his debut scoring 37 runs and Vijey Mohan making 20.

Bunbury came out on top against Holmes Chapel after winning the toss and bowling the latter out for 92 runs. They reached 95 runs for the loss of just two wickets to claim victory.

In Division Four, Tranmere Victoria beat Frodsham after making 87 runs and bowling the latter out for just 37.