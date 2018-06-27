Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall suffered defeat against Marple despite having a pair of centurions who put them in a commanding position.

Boughton Hall, the away side, won the toss and decided to bat.

That decision looked to have been correct after they declared from a position of 237-2 from 50 overs.

Opener Rick Moore made 123 before being caught by Paul Wood off Mark Bennett’s bowling, while Jamie Crawley stood unbeaten on 110 when Chester declared.

(Image: Jim Law)

Bur Marple successfully chased down their target by making 239 for the loss of four wickets.

With the ball William Owen struck twice for Chester, while Alex Clegg and Charlie Fleet also took scalps, but the away side were unable to prevent victory for the Stockport outfit.

Neston suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Alderley Edge.

Home side Neston batted first but were bowled all out for 141 as opener Dom Smith and Jonny Crick made the most headway after scoring 55 and 45 respectively.

But Alderley Edge reached their target for the loss of only one wicket through Calum Rowe and Richard Wilkinson at the crease, with Ashley Davis the only Neston bowler to take a scalp.

Oulton Park also succumbed to a loss against Cheadle in a high scoring game.

They were put into bat by Cheadle but made 300 in their 55 overs for the loss of five wickets.

Daniel Leech and Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir top scored for Oulton Park with 84 and 80 runs respectively, while Tom Hyslop fell two runs short of a half-century.

But Cheadle responded with a successful run chase as opener Greg Dixon struck 157 for the Stockport side, while wicket keeper Elliott Bullock made 60.

It meant Cheadle made 301-4 as bowlers Matt Parkinson, Craig Douglas, Muhammad Kashif, and Martin East all took a wicket each for Oulton Park.

In Division One, Barrow suffered a heavy defeat against Oxton.

Barrow were bowled all out for just 67 in their innings with David McClements and Gareth Hughes the only ones to reach double figures.

Oxton reach 69 with only four wickets lost, two of which were taken by Phil Johnson.

Alvanley tasted defeat against Mobberley in Division Two.

Away side Alvanley fielded first as Mobberley reached 176-9 from their 50 overs.

From the Alvanley bowling attack, Stephen Charles took three wickets, while there were two each for Chris Charles and Billy Ouzounidis.

But they were all out 136 as Chris Charles and Michael Rowlands top scored with 32 and 25 respectively.

Christleton lost to Romiley.

The latter were bowled all out for 136, as Arran Breary took four scalps, while there were two wickets apiece for Arslan Dar, Joshua Joseph, and Mirza Rizwan.

But Christleton were themselves bowled out for 77, with Joseph’s 31 and Nick O’Connell’s 15 the only batsmen to make double figures.

Tattenhall suffered a tight loss to Warrington.

Tattenhall put Warrington into bat and restricted them to 187 as Dane Tinsley took four wickets, with a further three for Gary Forster.

Opener Aamir Afzal struck 52 for Tattenhall, while Ryan Spann scored 25 and tail ender Gary Forster was trapped lbw on 27 as Tattenhall’s run chase fell 21 short of their target.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley suffered defeat against Stockport Georgians.

The Stockport side batted first and reached 235-6.

Travis Martin struck three times for the Kingsley bowling attack, while Hayden Lanza also chipped in with two wickets.

But Kingsley were bowled all out for just 96 in their innings as Danny Mullins, Tom Waring and Ben Stoddart were the only ones to make double figures.

In Division Three, Chester County Officers suffered a close defeat against Bunbury.

Bunbury won the toss and put the Chester side into bat, as they made 189-9.

Graham Dodd proved to be the pick of the Chester County Officers batting line-up with 58.

Bunbury took the win after making 190-6, with Tom Birch taking three wickets for Chester.

Cholmondeley suffered defeat at home against Wirral.

Away side Wirral won the toss and batted first, making 181-9 in 45 overs.

Ed Stoddart spearheaded the Cholmondeley bowling attack with three wickets, with two scalps for Wayne Goldstein, as well as wickets for Brett Balac, Patrick Phillips, and Jonathan Woodhead.

But Cholmondeley were bowled all out for 143, as Woodhead top scored with 43, with Danny Wellbourne and Jeremy Weetch making 29 and 20 runs respectively.

Westminster Park tasted victory over Tranmere Victoria in Division Four.

The Tranmere side batted first and were bowled all out for 168, with three wickets for Rama Krishna and two apiece for Vyshak Kuppalli, Sai Bharath Kumar Reddy Vanteddu, and Kiran Kumar.

And Westminster Park reached their target for the loss of five wickets, Praveen Govind top scoring with 44.