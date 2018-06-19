Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall had to settle for a draw at Filkins Lane in a rain affected game against Toft in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

The home side were put into bat and declared at 257-8 off 53 overs.

Opener Richard Moore top scored with 84 for Chester before being dismissed for lbw, while captain William Owen struck 64, with useful runs also coming from Warren Goodwin and Jordan Clarke.

Having been set a revised target of 258 off 50 overs, Toft set about their task.

But they took a draw away after reaching 182-9 inside their overs as Chester Boughton Hall were only one wicket from victory and were denied a third successive league win.

Jack Williams took three wickets while there were also two scalps each for Clarke, Owen, and Harry Killoran.

Oulton Park suffered a heavy defeat against Alderley Edge, who batted first and reached 274-8 off their 55 overs.

Craig Douglas claimed three Alderley Edge wickets, while there were two apiece for Matt Parkinson and Muhammad Kashif.

But Oulton Park collapsed to 114 all out inside 28 overs as openers Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir and Daniel Leech – as well as Matt Jamieson – were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

There were ducks for Ben Tomlinson, Ben Gibbon, and Douglas.

Neston also slipped to defeat against Grappenhall.

The Warrington team were put into bat and made 232-3, as Ashley Davis took all three wickets which fell.

Neston were eventually bowled all out for 184 as Luke Camden’s 80 proved to be the biggest resistance.

In Division One, Barrow remain bottom of the table after suffering defeat against Macclesfield.

Barrow batted first after winning the toss but were bowled all out for 193.

Macclesfield were set a revised target of 194 from 38 overs and reached it with four balls to spare.

They lost seven wickets during their successful run chase as Iroshan De Silva and Nick Mumford both took two scalps each.

Christleton against Hale Barns ended in a draw in Division Two.

The Greater Manchester side batted first and reached 182-9 as Joshua Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul for the home side.

Christleton made 132-9 in their 50 overs with tail enders Michael Gaynon, Arran Brearey and Adam Gittins offering the greatest resistance as the spoils were shared.

Alvanley succumbed to defeat against Lindow.

The away side won the toss and put Alvanley into bat as they made 193-8 and Simon Gee top scored with 70.

Lindow sealed victory with 195-5 as Chris Charles took two wickets, while Dave Shewring, Stephen Charles and Michael Rowlands also contributed scalps.

Tattenhall beat bottom side Runcorn by five wickets.

Runcorn batted first and were bowled all out for 166 as Gary Forster and Aamir Afzal took seven wickets between them for Tattenhall.

The away side reached their target with five wickets intact as Afzal top scored with the bat after reaching 61.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley beat Barnton.

The home side fielded first as Barnton reached 155-9.

From the Kingsley bowling attack, Hayden Lanza and Ben Stoddart both took three wickets each, with a further two for Travis Martin.

Kingsley secured victory with five wickets to spare as Stoddart top scored with the bat, but was trapped lbw four runs short of a half-century.

Bunbury had to settle for a draw with Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge in Division Three.

Bunbury fielded first and bowled their opponents all out for 217 runs, before making 180-8 inside their 45 overs as the spoils were shared.

Chester County Officers suffered defeat against Heaton Mersey.

The Chester side were put into bat and made 172-9 as opener Dave Downham reached 60, while there was also a half-century for Emilio Hebaiter.

The Stockport side clinched victory after reaching 176 for the loss of four wickets, Kris Green taking two of them from the Chester County Officers bowling attack.

Cholmondeley also experienced a loss against Old Parkonians.

The latter made 189-6 with Wayne Goldstein taking two wickets, before Cholmondeley slumped to just 66 all out with Will Hockenhull and Brett Balac the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Chris Andrews hit a superb century as Saughall won convincingly against Irby.

The opener was the backbone of the innings as Saughall batted first, notching up 105 not out to continue his fine form with the bat this season.

Martin Huxley (29), Jon Smith (26) and Adam Griffiths (38 not out) showed some fine flourishes of their own as the Chester team raced to 219-2 before declaring after 36 overs.

From the moment Mike Barrow found the breakthrough, Saughall dominated with the ball.

Andy Thomas took 3-10 in a miserly seven-over spell and two wickets from Adam Griffiths reduced the visitors to 27-6.

The canny left arm swing of Tony Roberts wrapped up proceedings in the 33rd over.

Captain Alen Roberts was pleased with his teams performance, saying: “We bounced back superbly after last week and can take plenty of confidence in to our big match next Saturday against Maritime.”