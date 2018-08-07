Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall narrowed the gap to second placed Nantwich in the Vivio Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League with a one wicket victory over the Dabbers.

Away side Chester won the toss and decided to field first as they bowled Nantwich out for 156 inside 48 overs.

Jack Williams was the star of the Chester bowling attack after taking six wickets, while there were two each for Richard Moore and Charlie Fleet.

In response, the visitors reached 160-9 to record a slim victory and take 25 points, as Harry Killoran’s unbeaten 51 proved to be the pick of the Chester batsmen.

Chester Boughton Hall now sit 16 points behind Nantwich in the table.

Oulton Park beat Marple by 59 runs.

Visitors Oulton Park made 191-9 in their 55 overs, with Patrick Roberts top scoring with an unbeaten 70.

In response, the Stockport side were bowled all out for 132 as Tom Hyslop took a five wicket haul, while Muhammad Kashif posted figures of 4-39.

Neston sealed an eight wicket win over Timperley.

The away side were put into bat by Neston and were dismissed for 148 inside 43 overs.

Matt Stewart took five wickets for the Parkgate side, while there were also two scalps each for Prithvi Sarvaiya and Luke Jones.

Neston lost only two wickets during their successful run chase as Simon Stokes made a half century before being dismissed and Will Evans ended the match unbeaten on 67.

Barrow remain rooted to the bottom of Division One after suffering a 61 run loss against Hyde.

Hyde batted first and declared on 281-5 as opener George Balderson made 85.

With the ball for Barrow, Ryan Holloway took 2-62, with single wickets for Maneesha Ayomal Nissanka, Iroshan De Silva and Nick Mumford.

Barrow were then bowled all out for 220 as Stephen Ogilby, De Silva, and Holloway made 70, 60 and 52 respectively.

Tattenhall claimed a five wicket victory over Hale Barns in Division Two.

Hale Barns batted first and were bowled all out for 130 as Charlie Dearling took 4-29 with the ball, while there were two wickets each for Ben Pearce and Aamir Afzal.

Tattenhall sealed the win inside 23 overs with Waqar Hassan’s unbeaten 40 the pick of the batting line up.

Alvanley suffered a narrow defeat against Warrington.

The home side batted first and were dismissed for 208 runs as Chris Charles took a five wicket haul, but Alvanley fell short in their response after being bowled all out for 177.

Sam Baxter and Simon Gee top scored for Alvanley with 57 and 45 respectively.

Christleton sealed victory over Weaverham by more than 100 runs.

Christleton declared on 291-4 after Joshua Joseph ended the innings unbeaten on 112, while Atif Bajwa made 62 before being trapped lbw by Kevin Douglas.

Weaverham were bowled all out for 185 as Adam Gittins posted bowling figures of 6-35.

Kingsley beat Haslington by four wickets in the Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

Haslington were put into bat and were bowled all out for 172 as Hayden Lanza and Ben Stoddart both claimed four wickets each.

Kingsley sealed the win after reaching 173, as Haris Yassin and Kieron Ollier were among the top run scorers with 37 and 36 respectively.

Bunbury beat Appleton by eight wickets.

The away side were bowled all out for 104, while Bunbury lost only two wickets during their successful run chase.

Cholmondeley beat Chester County Officers in a high scoring game.

The Chester side batted first and were bowled all out for 230 runs, as Mike Jones and Emilio Hebaiter reached 70 and 60 each.

With the ball for Cholmondeley, Wayne Goldstein took 3-44 and Tom Carlisle claimed two scalps.

In Cholmondeley’s response, Carlisle made 115 while Oliver Law made an unbeaten 84 as they claimed a seven wicket win.

In Division Four, Frodsham overcame Bowdon Vale in a four wicket victory.

Bowdon Vale were dismissed for 114 as Matt Deakin took six wickets, while Frodsham opener Nick Brimble made 58 as his side claimed the win.

Westminster Park suffered a 101 run loss against Glazebury.

After Glazebury were bowled out for 175 – with Sayad Ahmed taking four wickets – Westminster Park succumbed to 74 all out as opener Vikas Reddy Gundarapu top scored with 74.

Saughall moved to the top of the table for the first time this season with victory at Old Parkonians 2nds.

Saughall got off to a solid start, adding 80 runs before twins James Huxley and Martin Huxley fell lbw in quick succession.

When Chris Andrews was dismissed by a flying catch at square leg, the visitors were tottering on 130-6.

Wily campaigners Tate Beaumont and Tony Roberts added 36 for the seventh wicket and some urgency from Mike Andrews and Ollie Moore in the dying overs helped Saughall reach 185-9.

Old Parkonians got off to a flyer in their reply but there was soon a flurry of wickets, with off-spinner Chris Andrews taking 6-28 as the hosts collapsed.

Tony Roberts took 2-9 and a fine catch at square leg before Mike Andrews wrapped up proceedings and Old Parkonians dismissed for 79.

Skipper Alen Roberts said: “Today was a really good team performance. We needed our lower middle order and tail to help us post a good total and then fielded and bowled superbly.

“It’s pleasing to be top but we have some tricky games coming up so need to keep these standards up.”