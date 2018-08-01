Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall sit third in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League after a six wicket victory over Cheadle.

Home side Cheadle won the toss and batted first, but were restricted to 197-6 in their 55 overs.

Jack Williams proved to be the pick of the Chester bowlers after taking 3-58.

In response, the Chester side secured 25 points after reaching 198-4, as opening batsmen Richard Moore and Warren Goodwin scored 71 and 57 respectively.

Neston are 22 points behind Chester Boughton Hall in the table after a 212 run victory over Bramhall.

Bramhall put Neston into bat but the away side declared on 300 runs for the loss of only three wickets as openers Simon Stokes and Will Evans both scored centuries, making 108 and 141 respectively.

Neston’s bowlers then put Bramhall to the sword with the ball as they were bowled all out for 88 inside 19 overs.

Ashley Davis and Luke Jones did the damage, posting respective figures of 6-42 and 4-22.

Oulton Park suffered a four wicket defeat against Toft.

The former were put into bat and were bowled all out by Toft for 223 as Ben Gibbon top scored with 48.

Toft secured victory for the loss of six wickets, as Craig Douglas and Tom Hyslop both took two wickets each.

Division One bottom side Barrow beat Davenham by just one run.

Barrow made 171-6 in 49 overs as Iroshan De Silva hit an unbeaten 55.

In response, Davenham were bowled all out for 170, as De Silva shone with the ball as well, taking 6-36.

Alvanley beat bottom side Runcorn in Division Two.

Runcorn batted first after winning the toss but were bowled all out for 207 as Michael Rowlands took six wickets, with two for James Ecclestone.

In response, Alvanley secured 25 points after reaching 210 runs for the loss of eight wickets, as Stephen Charles top scored with 69.

Christleton suffered defeat against Brooklands, who batted first and declared on 265 runs after losing five wickets.

Javad Iqbal and Arslan Dar both took two wickets each.

But Christleton were dismissed for 134 inside 33 overs as opening batsman Mubashir Hassan was the only one to offer real resistance with 62.

Tattenhall’s clash with Mobberley ended in a draw.

Mobberley batted first and made 198-9 in their 50 overs, as Ben Pearce took 3-61 for Tattenhall .

In response, Tattenhall reached 170-8 as the spoils were shared with Glenn Coppack the top scoring batsman on 32.

Kingsley beat Disley in a low scoring encounter in the Cheshire Cricket League Division One.

Disley collapsed and were bowled out for just 36 runs in 21 overs as Travis Martin took 6-21 while Ben Stoddart posted 4-14.

In response, Stoddart scored the bulk of Kingsley’s runs as they clinched victory for the loss of only two wickets.

Cholmondeley beat Cheadle Hulme Ladybridge in Division Three.

The away side from near Stockport were bowled all out for 69 as Patrick Phillips and Richard Cooke both claimed three scalps apiece.

Cholmondeley lost three wickets during their successful run chase and Sam Hockenhall top scored with 28.

Chester County Officers succumbed to a close defeat against Holmes Chapel.

The former fielded first as the Chester side declared on 216-6 as James Banks and Dave Downham scored 85 and 55 respectively.

But Holmes Chapel secured a one wicket victory by reaching 219-9 as James Aspden scored a century, despite Tom Birch posting bowling figures of 6-53 for Chester County Officers.

Bunbury beat Wirral, also by just one wicket.

The latter were bowled all out for 149, before Bunbury clinched the win after reaching 152-9.

Frodsham beat Wistaston Village in Division Four.

Frodsham were bowled all out for 178, while the latter were dismissed for only 85.

Westminster Park beat Audlem by four wickets.

Audlem were bowled all out for 136 as Sayad Ahmed and Kiran Kumar both took three wickets each.

Westminster Park secured the win for the loss of six wickets.