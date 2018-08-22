Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral Football League

The Chester & Wirral Football League (CWFL) has resumed with a new-look format.

In the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division, last season’s champions Sutton Athletic got off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Blacon Youth Reserves as Connor Doyle netted a brace and Paul Butler added a third, while Sam Davies replied for Blacon.

Joe O’Brien and Luke Edwards ensured a 2-0 win for St Saviours over Helsby, while Newton Athletic also enjoyed a 2-0 scoreline as they beat Ellesmere Port with goals from Dan Christianson and Ben Woodman.

Christleton had a Tom George double, Jim Lehman and Luke Williamson to thank as they beat Cestrian Alex 4-2, with Adam Crimes netting twice for the latter.

Higher Bebington Kelma and Shaftesbury Youth drew 2-2, Ben Keirman and Andy Blakeborough scoring for the former, while Eddie Jebb and Lee Griffiths netted for the latter.

Upton JFC got their campaign off to a winning start with a 5-2 win over Helsby through a Luke Williams brace, Ben Kelly, Matthew Craig and Danny Evans, as Kieran Butterworth replied twice for the latter. Doubles from Liam Wall and Mason Cartwright, as well as Joe O’Brien, were the St Saviours scorers in their 5-1 win over Cestrian Alex.

Joe Keenan netted for Ellesmere Port but it was not enough to stop a 2-1 defeat against Christleton, Kev Garland and Chris Larsen their scorers.

Connor Doyle hit another brace for Sutton Athletic as they beat Higher Bebington Kelma 3-2.

Callum Doyle added the third for Sutton as Mark Lawler and Steve Dawson netted for Kelma.

Shaftesbury Youth came away 3-2 winners over Newton Athletic.

Danny Eaton scored twice for Newton but goals from Tom Hodson, Danny Whitehead and James Osbyrne meant the points returned up the M53 with the visitors.

In the CWFL Olympic Trophies Championship, Christleton Argyle beat AFC Park North 7-1 through Cam Black’s hat-trick, with braces from Zacc Caveney and James Pembo, as Liam Elliot scored a consolation.

Groves Athletic got off to a flyer with a 6-1 win at Hoole Rangers, with goals from doubles from Joe Fitzpatrick and Neil Stephens, as well as strikes from Andy Jones and an own goal, while Alex Hutchinson netted for Hoole.

Paul Seddon’s hat-trick, Phil Goss and Dean Rattcliffe were on the mark for Crossway, who beat Orange Athletic 5-0.

FC Duddon had Will Furnedge, Dan Evans and Ben Thorpe as they beat Eastham Ferry 3-2, with Lewis Stephenson and Tom Tudor scoring for the latter.

Princes Villa and Rossmore ended goalless.

The CWFL Flexi 11’s divisions begin a third year in mid-September.

There will be divisions on Monday nights at Ellesmere Port Sports Village and Blacon High School and on Friday nights at Vauxhalls, Woodchurch Leisure Centre and Blacon High School.

Chester & District Sunday Football League

Castrol put nine past Maddies in an Ellesmere Port derby as the Chester & District Sunday Football League returned.

Last season’s top scorers, Sam Moore and Tom Douglas, both grabbed hat-tricks with single goals coming from Daniel Woodcock, Mark Roberts, and Ben Sherlock.

Elsewhere in the Concorde Trophies Section A, Lache Athletic beat St Theresa’s 2-1, Warren Kelly’s penalty opened the scoring and Leon Whitley making it 2-0 before the break, as Sam Pickering grabbed one back from the spot later on.

Spital Vaults beat The Cat 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller.

Sam Harley scored Spital Vaults’ first goal of the new season with Rees Bridge equalising for The Cat.

Goals from Tom Senior and Sam Harley gave Spital a 3-1 lead at the break, before Lee McTigue pulled a goal back afterwards.

But further goals from Harley to complete his hat-trick and a brace from Callum Bratley sealed the win, with Paul King adding goal number three for The Cat.

A hat-trick from Shaun Weaver and braces for Callum Glover and Luke Edwards showed Westminster’s intent for the new season in a 9-2 win over Handbridge Lions.

Further goals came from Johna Wainwright and Josh Hughes to complete Westminster’s scoring, while consolation goals for Handbridge came from Aaron Rowlands and Graham Dodd.

In Section B, Axis United beat Dee Rangers 5-1.

They were 3-0 ahead through David Pearson’s double and Elliot Pryce, while Dee’s James Simpson reduced the deficit.

Dee Rangers hit the bar with a shot from inside the penalty box as Axis held out, before Jordan Fulton’s brace to secure the points.

New team Straw Hat were off the mark with a goal after 10 minutes through James Fletcher, with further strikes from Liam Brennan and Niall Mulreay. David Tasker pulled a goal back for Custom House before half-time, but after the break Straw Hat added two more through Mulreay and Joe Cotton.

Tarvin Rex won their village derby 7-2 against AFC Tattenhall.

They led 3-0 at the break, thanks to Johnathan Hallam, Will Furmedge and Lee Meacock.

Second-half goals came from Hallam’s second, Ryan Cartwright, Dan Evans and Todd Reid.

AFC Tattenhall replied with late goals from Daniel Rose and Luke Thomas.

Travellers Rest made a winning start by scoring three goals without reply against Upton Youth Centre as Victor Charles, Aiden Bowles and Terry Watt found the back of the net.

Hayden Stewart scored for Waverton Centurion in their 6-1 away defeat to Vauxhall Motors.

Jamie Gibbs netted a brace, while there were single goals from Jordan Jeffs, Tony Wedge, Jamie Hayes and Shaun Robinson.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA sit top of the table after putting five past Chester Nomads in the West Cheshire League First Division.

Luke Finch’s double, as well as strikes from Chirs Coughlin, Sean Finch and Nathan Mapletoft sealed the three points, while Gregory Lodge netted what proved to be a consolation for the visitors.

Last week, Chester Nomads drew 1-1 against Ashville with Andy Kingan’s strike cancelling out Callum Bowness’ effort.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home against Hale, as Jimmy Eaves found the back of the net twice, while Jay Harvey netted for Vauxhall.

Ellesmere Port Town sit third in the table.

They beat West Kirby 2-0 and followed it up with a 2-1 success over Neston Nomads Open Aged, with goals coming from Kevin Fields and John Wainwright.

In the Third Division, Chester Nomads’ Second Team beat Marshalls Reserves 3-1 thanks to goals from Cameron Clark, Jordan Davies and Callum Graham.

Cheshire Football League

In the Cheshire Football League Premier Division, Malpas beat Crewe 4-1 thanks to a Neil Astrid Kengni double, Stuart Dicken and Thomas Milburn.

They followed it up with a 5-3 win on their travels against Denton Town.

Blacon Youth Club meanwhile beat Garswood United 2-1 in League One.