Ben Thomas admits that having a young, hungry squad could prove problematic when trying to keep hold of them next season.

The Cheshire Phoenix head coach, whose side are still in with an outside chance of making the end-of-season BBL play-offs, has managed to keep his young squad intact this season, a feat that those before him have struggled to do.

Players such as Orlan Jackman, CJ Gettys, Raheem May-Thompson and Malcolm Riley have been key for the Nix this season.

And while the season still has two games left to play for Cheshire, the BBL Cup winners already have one eye on next season.

“It’s never just as simple as keeping these players year after year, it is a very difficult process,” said Thomas, whose side kept alive their play-off hopes with back-to-back wins over Leicester Riders and Plymouth Raiders at the weekend.

“A typical career in this sport is about six to 10 years and guys want to make as much money as they can and see as much of the world as they can during that period. You can’t blame them for that.

“We can’t pay silly money to players to keep them here, we just can’t do that and and we have a group here that is young and ambitious and wants to progress, and that is probably something that will bite us in the backside.

“If you look around the league the players who do stay at clubs are more experienced and don’t particularly want to be moving around as they have families. But for younger players they very much want to do what is best for them progress.

“We would hope to keep some of this season’s squad again for next season and those discussions will take place in due course, but for now we still have a season to concentrate on.”

And that season still has a glimmer of light at the end of it after an enthralling weekend of basketball.

Cheshire claimed successes over both Leicester and Plymouth while Sheffield Sharks, the only team the Nix can catch, lost both of their games, including a defeat to lowly Manchester Giants.

Sheffield will take the final place in the play-offs with victory in either of their final two games while Cheshire need to win their remaining fixtures away to Worcester Wolves (7.30pm) on Friday and at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Sunday against London Lions (5.30pm).

“We keep on finding a way to stay alive and that is credit to the group that we have got. They never know when they are beaten,” said Thomas.

“We put ourselves in this position by failing to win the games we needed to against teams around us, but we still have a chance.

“If we do manage to make it to the play-offs then it is hard to imagine anyone wanting to face us.

“We are capable of beating any side in this league on our day."