Ben Thomas is hoping his new-look Cheshire Phoenix roster can end a two-year wait for a BBL play-off appearance.

The Nix haven’t made the end of season competition since 2016, under then-head coach John Lavery, but did end a 13-year wait for silverware last season when they lifted the BBL Cup at Arena Birmingham .

There have been wholesale changes over the summer at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village-based club, with big players such as Orlan Jackman, CJ Gettys and Malcolm Riley all seeking pastures new.

Thomas has added Ashton Khan, Momcilo Latinovic, Louis Sayers, Daniel Norl, Jordan Session and Sol Rolls-Tyson for next season, while younger players Lewis Jones and Luke Gosney, who has returned from a year in the States at Conrad Academy, have also been added to the roster.

“We looked at keeping some of last season’s squad and offered a couple contracts, but they obviously saw their future elsewhere so we have had to recruit from the very beginning and put together a whole new roster,” said Thomas.

“We’re really pleased with the players we have brought in and there a couple more who we are waiting to announce who will improve us further.

“Last year, we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well and that’s something that you need to do in the BBL. We’ve identified players who can help us in that respect and also players who offer us more athleticism on the court.

“The main aim for us this season is to make the play-offs, as it has been a couple of seasons since we did that.

“To retain the BBL Cup would be amazing and that’s something that we would really like to do, but every team is ambitious and wants to do well. We believe we have put together a roster that can really compete this season.”

One signing that has caught the eye is that of forward Jordan Session.

The 22-year-old American arrives at the Nix for his first season in professional basketball, having completed an impressive college career at NCAA Division One mid-major school George State.

Session was part of two Sun Belt Conference tournament winning teams and helped the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament earlier this year, where they ran second seed Cincinnati close in the first round.

And Thomas expects him to make a big impact on the BBL this season.

“Jordan has a great pedigree,” he said.

“Georgia State are ranked about 11th in Division One by ESPN, so that shows you the level he has been playing at.

“He has that physical presence and can shoot the ball really well, but he has the athleticism that makes him a perfect fit for British basketball and we think that he will be a big plus for us this season.”