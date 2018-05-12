Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC defender Ben Heneghan has been transfer listed by Championship side Sheffield United.

The 24-year-old had a two-season spell with the Blues between 2014 and 2016 in the National League.

The former England C international made 92 appearances for Chester in all competitions, scoring seven goals during his time at the club, which began on trial in August 2014 following his release from Stoke City.

His career has since taken him to Scottish outfit Motherwell when his Blues contract expired in the summer of 2016, and he was signed by the Blades at the end of last August on a three-year deal.

But after just one season with Chris Wilder’s side and a sole appearance for the club in the FA Cup in January against Preston North End, the South Yorkshire side has announced Heneghan is among those made available for either a transfer or loan away from Bramall Lane.

The Blues did not receive a penny when Heneghan left the Swansway Chester Stadium as, despite being offered a new deal and being under 24 at the time, there were fewer than 60 days remaining on his existing contract at the time.

If players under the age of 24 are offered deals with more than 60 days of their present ones remaining, clubs are entitled to compensation.