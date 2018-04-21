Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He may have temporarily taken over a relegated side but Calum McIntyre has enjoyed the challenge of being in charge of Chester FC and hopes to put a smile on supporters’ faces today with the home clash to Maidstone United.

Academy head coach McIntyre will be in the home dugout at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the second of a potential three-game stint as caretaker first-team boss.

Though a new manager could be in place ahead of the final game of the season against Barrow, McIntyre is focused on securing a positive result and rewarding fans who have endured a difficult past 18 months, particularly at home.

“It’s been a challenge, but I have enjoyed the challenge. I’ve enjoyed being out on the training ground, and enjoyed preparing for a home fixture,” he said.

“The support’s been brilliant from everyone involved and that includes players and the way they’ve gone about their business. I’d love to be enjoying this experience in different circumstances but, as I stressed last week, I’m determined to enjoy the experience for what it is.

“The focus is certainly on trying to get a result and a positive performance on Saturday.

“There’ll be a performance that attempts to put a smile on the supporters faces because it’s been a disappointing season.

“If you are a home supporter, certainly since the beginning of 2017, you haven’t seen the entertainment that you wanted. It’s be really difficult and they’ve kept turning out.

“I get one go at it, I get one go at trying to put a smile on your face on Saturday and I can assure you it’s what’s taken up all my week and my motivation for coming in this week is trying to reward those supporters that have always been fabulous with me.

“They’ve supported the club in difficult circumstances, particularly through this season.”

McIntyre is the fourth man this campaign to have taken charge of the Blues.

Jon McCarthy was sacked in September following a poor start to the season which left Chester in the relegation zone, while Tom Shaw took charge of a few games following the decision.

Marcus Bignot was appointed later that month and had been due to leave Chester at the end of the season after his contract was not renewed.

But the former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors boss was sacked with three games remaining, with McIntyre appointed as a caretaker.

And the academy head coach acknowledged the ‘turbulent’ season the club has endured, but praised the squad’s attitude since he filled the role, adding the club’s next boss could be watching on today from the stands.

“I’m the fourth manager that will lead the side for the boys that have been here right the way through,” he said.

“It isn’t an easy scenario and the way that they’ve conducted themselves through stuff off the pitch, through challenges on the pitch, is top drawer.

“For me to come in and sit them down and say ‘look, here is how we’re going to do it’ they’ve been outstanding.

“You’d expect that because that’s the professional attitude we’ve all got to have at the moment.

“I’ve alluded to it, I’m in a situation where I’m juggling three roles, the academy manager, the youth team manager, and the first team job.

“It’s so difficult for everyone that I think there’s an atmosphere where we’re embracing that and we’re just trying to get through it. Everyone’s got their own motivations.

“I imagine on Saturday there’s going to be 1,010 managers sitting in the stands which would be a massive gate, with the amount of prospective managers that are going to turn up and they will be looking to see what we’ve got in terms of the group.

“Similarly, everyone’s always looking for players, there are some really talented players, I’ve said pretty much from day one, in that group.

“Their professionalism has made my job so much easier and I’ve enjoyed working with them. I hope they get what their professionalism and attitude warrants.”