Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calum McIntyre insists young Chester FC stars Tom Crawford and James Jones will make the right decision for their careers when it comes to deciding their futures.

The promising duo have established themselves in the Blues first-team fold this season after penning professional contracts at the beginning of the campaign.

Their form has been rewarded with call-ups to the England C squad.

Jones, 19, received the call a few months ago for a clash against Wales.

Blacon teenager and fellow academy graduate Crawford meanwhile has been named in the squad to face the Football Association of Ireland’s amateur XI on Sunday, May 27 at Whitehall Stadium, Dublin.

The duo and Ryan Astles were all offered new deals for the next campaign – which will be spent in the National League North – earlier this year.

And though Blues caretaker boss McIntyre does not know if Crawford and Jones will be at the Swansway Chester Stadium next season, he is sure the duo will make the right decisions for themselves.

“They will attract a level of interest, I’m sure, and I think it’s really important that the players do what’s right for them,” he said.

“I always feel that about our own so take James Jones, he’s had his England C call up, he’s played a lot of games in the first-team now, I’m sure that’ll attract a degree of interest.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“What I’m sure they’ll do is make the decision that’s right for them.

“In Tom’s case, he’s come in slightly later than James, there can be a perception that because he’s a local boy, his dream is to play for Chester.

“Without speaking for him, I know how proud he is to represent his hometown club, but his education as a younger player was in the Premier League, he was at Stoke City until 15, I’m sure he’ll have ambitions to get back to that level.

“Whether that means he remains here and does that in the future, or whether there’s an opportunity in the summer, I just think it’s important the people recognise what they’ve done for the football club, how proud they’ve been to come through here, but that it needs to be right for them in terms of what they do.

“I’m sure they’ll make the right decisions because particularly those two are great people and they certainly will do things properly.”

As the Blues have offered deals within Uefa’s 60-day rule, it means should Crawford and Jones depart the club, the Blues will be well protected when it comes to compensation with the players under the age of 24.

And it is something McIntyre was keen to stress.

“People need to realise that because they’ve been offered, the football club will be compensated, so there is a security there that if the players aren’t here next season, we will be adequately compensated, either through a tribunal or an agreement, so that side of the club has acted quickly,” he added.