Calum McIntyre believes Chester FC have made an ‘exciting appointment’ with the arrival of new bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson as he reflected on the past year at the club.

The former Salford City duo were announced as the new men in charge of the Blues earlier this week as the club finally appointed the successor to the sacked Marcus Bignot.

Academy head coach McIntyre oversaw the Blues’ final three games in the National League, winning one of trio with Tom Crawford’s winner against Barrow on the final day of the season.

And he was at the helm on Wednesday night of the youth team as Chester’s young guns beat Halifax 3-0 at the Banks’s Stadium in Walsall to be crowned National League Alliance Under-19 Cup champions.

McIntyre revealed he had been called by one half of the new managerial set-up at the Blues before the game, before giving his verdict on the decision.

“Bernard Morley rung me on the way, which is a touch of class, and wished us all the best,” he said.

“That’s an exciting appointment for the football club.”

After the previous 12 months Chester FC experienced which has featured the club’s financial situation being laid bare in January and relegation to the National League North, the performance and exploits of the academy players for the Blues both at youth and first-team level has been a shining beacon for supporters in an otherwise dark and dismal campaign.

And McIntyre was quick to highlight the achievements of the likes of Crawford, Matty Waters, Nathan Brown, James Jones, and Sam Hughes who was snapped by former Premier League champions Leicester City last year.

He said: “Imagine the 12 months we’ve had. You’ve had every defeat on a Saturday, you’ve had every little bit of news, all the stuff.

“For the football club to almost galvanise itself behind the youth section. You’ve seen what they’ve done is unbelievable.

“Personally, the last three games for the first-team, what the last 12 months will represent if you go through it.

“I’ve seen Matty Waters score that goal against Gateshead, I’ve seen Tom Crawford score the winner at Barrow, Nathan Brown’s goal of the season, James Jones play for England C, Sam Hughes be on the bench at Wembley for Leicester City, how many first team debuts, you’ve seen what they do when you put them in and play them.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them and to have finished it like this almost ends a difficult 12 months in special circumstances.

“Remember them, because that makes history. For a football club with the resources we have at youth level to do that is absolutely unbelievable and they should celebrate properly tonight.

“I’m delighted for the lads and everyone involved, this is something special.”