Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cain Noble hailed his ‘special’ Chester FC debut goal against Maidstone United.

The 17-year-old from Lache nodded home Craig Mahon’s cross on his senior bow for the Blues.

He was one of three academy players to make their first starts on Saturday and Noble thought he had opened his account early on only to have it chalked off for offside.

But Noble got his goal after the restart and celebrated the moment in front of the Harry McNally Terrace.

He told Chester FC TV: “In the first half I had an offside goal disallowed, so it was a bit of a disappointment at half-time.

“But then coming out in the second half, I just wanted to make an impact on the game and try and get us back in the game with us being 2-0 down at half-time with a man up. I just thought get in the box and stick my head on it.

“Being a local lad myself only from down the road in Lache, it’s something special isn’t it.

“I know a few in the stadium and I was just overridden with joy.”

The 17-year-old has been nurtured by academy head coach Calum McIntyre through the youth set-up, who is currently in charge of the first-team temporarily following Marcus Bignot’s sacking.

And Noble hailed the impact McIntyre has had on him during his time at the club and his rise to the senior squad.

“Calum’s been great all year, not just this week. Since I got here last year, he’s been brilliant to us,” he said.

“There’s nothing bad about him I can say. He’s totally done everything right I think.

“He’s been brilliant as well this week in with the lads working hard for the game.”