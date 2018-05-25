Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last season held few pleasant memories for Chester FC and is a campaign few Blues fans will look back on with much pleasure.

And high on the list of galling experiences the club endured last season was the abysmal 2-0 away defeat to Kidderminster Harriers where the Blues were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage.

It was a key moment in Chester’s campaign as defeat to opposition a division below last season prompted then-manager Marcus Bignot to switch the club to full-time training.

Though a move to a part-time model is the most likely outcome for the Blues this campaign, they will lock horns again with Kidderminster this coming season in the National League North.

But the man who masterminded the Harriers win last season in the world’s oldest club cup competition will not be in the dugout at Aggborough when competitive football recommences.

That is because boss John Eustace has left the Worcestershire club to join Championship side Queens Park Rangers to become new manager Steve McClaren’s assistant at Loftus Road.

Kidderminster chairman Colin Gordon told the club’s website: “I said when we appointed John that he was a remarkable coach who would go on to have a terrific career in this side of the game so the fact he has been sounded out by such an established manager and a huge club is no surprise.

“Steve McClaren knew John well as a player but believes he’s also one of the finest young coaches he’s come across and was determined that he be part of things at QPR – quite simply it’s the ethos of this club that we won’t stand between hard-working, ambitious people and those kinds of opportunities.”

Over two seasons at Aggborough, the 38-year-old former Watford, Coventry and Stoke midfielder took Kidderminster to the National League North play-offs in both campaigns, as well as to the FA Cup first round proper.

Following his appointment, Eustace told the QPR website: “I have enjoyed two years managing at Kidderminster and that was a great experience for me.

“Now I have a great opportunity to develop and I couldn’t be learning off anyone better than the gaffer (Steve McClaren).

“I had two great years with him at Derby and learned so much. His coaching is fantastic and the boys here are going to benefit from that 100 per cent.

“I can’t wait to help the players here to develop in the way the gaffer helped me.”