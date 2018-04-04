Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix head coach Ben Thomas has vowed nothing but wins will be good enough in a bid to keep their play-off hopes intact.

Ninth-placed Nix remain four points off Bristol Flyers in the table despite wins over Plymouth Raiders and Glasgow Rocks in recent weeks.

The Ellesmere Port-based outfit face Surrey Scorchers, who sit sixth in the table, on Sunday before tackling Bristol the following Friday (April 13).

Though the latter secured a narrow 76-75 win at Sheffield Sharks on Good Friday, Thomas accepts it is still possible to qualify for the play-offs and was pleased with his side’s victory over the Rocks.

“Obviously a couple of results didn’t go our way at the weekend – it makes our life a bit tougher – but mathematically it’s possible to qualify for the play-offs,” he said.

“We had a meeting with the lads last week. We said that we’ve just got to do as much as we can to put ourselves in a position to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“On Sunday, before the game we said we’re looking for one thing and one thing only, and that was the win.

“We knew that Glasgow were a little bit depleted in terms of players missing because of the Commonwealth Games.

“We had an opportunity to take the win from a very good side and that’s what we did.

“We had a great team performance, we played good team basketball, and we got the job done, which was really pleasing.”

Surrey and Bristol are sides Thomas expects to finish around the Nix in the league table.

Cheshire suffered a narrow 96-93 defeat at the start of March at Bristol, as well as succumbing 111-94 against Surrey the week before.

And Thomas has called for his players to repeat the attitude they displayed in the victory over Glasgow in their upcoming back-to-back clashes at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

“It’s going to be the same sort of attitude as it was on Sunday against Glasgow, that nothing other than a win is good enough really,” he said.

“It’s sport at the end of the day. Bristol could lose every game between now and the end of the season, you just don’t know.

“Bristol might win every game and another team above them might lose and it is what it is – it’s sport.”