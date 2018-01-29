Cheshire Phoenix are the 2018 BBL Cup champions.

The Nix secured their first piece of silverware in 13 years in front of a packed 10,000 crowd at Arena Birmingham after a fully-deserved 99-88 success over Worcester Wolves.

Malcolm Riley's 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists lead the way for head coach Ben Thomas' side, who were roared on by over 400 Phoenix fans in the Midlands.

CJ Gettys weighed in with 19 points in the win a Cheshire blew away the Wolves in the second half having held a slender one-point advantage at the interval.

And after almost folding as a club in 2012, it was a memorable occasion for a club on the rise and one that put them back into the picture among the elite of British basketball.

Malcolm Riley named MVP of final. 26 points, three assists and nine rebounds.

CHESHIRE PHOENIX WIN THE BBL CUP!!!!

Final score 99-88!!!

99-88 Nix

Riley makes two from stripe. This is Cheshire’s now!

97-88 Nix

Ojo makes two free throws for Wolves while Gettys makes one at the other end.

96-85 Nix

May-Thompson receives pass from Jackman and lays up. 46 seconds left.

94-85 Nix

Riley gets two from the line. Important. 1.08 left.

92-85 Nix

Bachnynski three makes it a seven point game. Nervy times. 1.08 left.

92-82 Nix

Gettys one for two from stripe.

91-82 Nix

Beamon three strips Nix lead to nine. 1.20 left.

90-79 Nix

11-point game as Ojo makes two free throws. Still a game here. 1.55 left

90-77 Nix

Jackman one for two from the charity stripe.

89-77 Nix

Ojo makes it interesting with a deep three. 2.06 left

89-74 Nix

Bailey with a strong play and the Jackman with the steal to make it four quick points!

85-71 Nix

Palmer with a three.

83-68 Nix

Riley with two and gets the and one after a foul. Believe!!

80-68 Nix

Dropping bombs now. Dusha with a three for the Wolves.

80-65 Nix

Ojo three is immediately cancelled out by ANOTHER Falzon three.

77-62 Nix!!!

Falzon for THREE!!!

KEY EVENT

End of Q3: Cheshire Phoenix 73 Worcester Wolves 62

Sandoval makes a two on the buzzer!

71-62 Nix

Ojo with two from the stripe.