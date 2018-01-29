Cheshire Phoenix are the 2018 BBL Cup champions.

The Nix secured their first piece of silverware in 13 years in front of a packed 10,000 crowd at Arena Birmingham after a fully-deserved 99-88 success over Worcester Wolves.

Malcolm Riley's 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists lead the way for head coach Ben Thomas' side, who were roared on by over 400 Phoenix fans in the Midlands.

CJ Gettys weighed in with 19 points in the win a Cheshire blew away the Wolves in the second half having held a slender one-point advantage at the interval.

And after almost folding as a club in 2012, it was a memorable occasion for a club on the rise and one that put them back into the picture among the elite of British basketball.

