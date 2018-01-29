Cheshire Phoenix are the 2018 BBL Cup champions.
The Nix secured their first piece of silverware in 13 years in front of a packed 10,000 crowd at Arena Birmingham after a fully-deserved 99-88 success over Worcester Wolves.
Malcolm Riley's 26 points, nine rebounds and three assists lead the way for head coach Ben Thomas' side, who were roared on by over 400 Phoenix fans in the Midlands.
CJ Gettys weighed in with 19 points in the win a Cheshire blew away the Wolves in the second half having held a slender one-point advantage at the interval.
And after almost folding as a club in 2012, it was a memorable occasion for a club on the rise and one that put them back into the picture among the elite of British basketball.
You can read how it all panned out here.
Key Events
That winning feeling
What a day for the Nix
MVP!
Malcolm Riley named MVP of final. 26 points, three assists and nine rebounds.
Amen!
Reaction
Champions!
They've done it!
CHESHIRE PHOENIX WIN THE BBL CUP!!!!
Final score 99-88!!!
99-88 Nix
Riley makes two from stripe. This is Cheshire’s now!
97-88 Nix
Ojo makes two free throws for Wolves while Gettys makes one at the other end.
96-85 Nix
May-Thompson receives pass from Jackman and lays up. 46 seconds left.
94-85 Nix
Riley gets two from the line. Important. 1.08 left.
Nervy moments now
92-85 Nix
Bachnynski three makes it a seven point game. Nervy times. 1.08 left.
92-82 Nix
Gettys one for two from stripe.
91-82 Nix
Beamon three strips Nix lead to nine. 1.20 left.
90-79 Nix
11-point game as Ojo makes two free throws. Still a game here. 1.55 left
90-77 Nix
Jackman one for two from the charity stripe.
89-77 Nix
Ojo makes it interesting with a deep three. 2.06 left
Great shot!
89-74 Nix
Bailey with a strong play and the Jackman with the steal to make it four quick points!
Big play!
85-71 Nix
Palmer with a three.
83-68 Nix
Riley with two and gets the and one after a foul. Believe!!
Boom!
80-68 Nix
Dropping bombs now. Dusha with a three for the Wolves.
80-65 Nix
Ojo three is immediately cancelled out by ANOTHER Falzon three.
77-62 Nix!!!
Falzon for THREE!!!
End of Q3: Cheshire Phoenix 73 Worcester Wolves 62
Sandoval makes a two on the buzzer!
71-62 Nix
Ojo with two from the stripe.