Cheshire Phoenix are aiming to win their first domestic trophy since 2005 this afternoon.
They take on Worcester Wolves in the BBL Cup final at Arena Birmingham in front of what is expected to be a sellout 10,000 crowd.
Head coach Ben Thomas and his charges will have to be on their game against a strong Wolves side, though,
We'll bring you all the action from Birmingham right here as Cheshire aim to return to the North West clutching silverware this evening.
Cranking up
The atmosphere has been ramped up now. The pre-game introductions taking place.
Warm up shots
Slam dunk
Prior to the main event was the BBL Slam Dunk contest.
The winner was Austin Rettig of Manchester Giants.
Nix take the floor
The Wolves have left and now it’s Cheshire’s turn.
Great support
Over 400 Phoenix fans have made the journey today. Here’s hoping their support is rewarded with victory.
Thoughts of the head coach
You would forgive Ben Thomas for feeling a little emotional about leading Cheshire Phoenix out in today’s BBL Cup final against Worcester Wolves at Arena Birmingham (3.30pm tip-off).
He was a fan of the club during its glory days as Chester Jets and, after being appointed head coach in the summer, he could now lead the Ellesmere Port and Chester outfit to their first silverware since the BBL Championship title success in 2005.
But, for Thomas, it is strictly business. For now at least, anyway.
“I can’t speak for the players about how they’re feeling,” said Thomas, who first joined Cheshire’s coaching set-up in 2012.
“But I’m putting all emotions aside for the moment.
“If you ask me how I’m feeling after the game on Sunday, I might be able to answer that.
“But right now I’m just focused on the game in hand and focused on getting that win.”
