Cheshire Phoenix are aiming to win their first domestic trophy since 2005 this afternoon.

They take on Worcester Wolves in the BBL Cup final at Arena Birmingham in front of what is expected to be a sellout 10,000 crowd.

Head coach Ben Thomas and his charges will have to be on their game against a strong Wolves side, though,

We'll bring you all the action from Birmingham right here as Cheshire aim to return to the North West clutching silverware this evening.