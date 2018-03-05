Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix 's hopes of qualifying for the BBL Championship play-offs were hit as they suffered an agonising 96-93 defeat at top-eight rivals and bogey side Bristol Flyers.

The victory hauled the in-form Flyers up to seventh and ensured the Nix remain ninth and four points behind eighth-placed London Lions, who have played one game fewer.

History was not on Cheshire's side as they had lost their previous five league matches to Bristol.

But, up until a last-gasp Flyers burst, they looked set to banish the hoodoo.

With Robert Sandoval (16), Raheem May-Thompson (15) and Orlan Jackman (14) leading the scoring, the Nix won the first quarter 28-24 before losing the second 23-16 to trail 47-44 at half-time.

Bristol, who have now won four of their last five games, continued where they left off at the start of the third quarter.

Brandon Boggs (22) scored 12 points in a 21-10 spell that helped ensure the Flyers led 79-66 going into the final passage of play.

But, not for the first time this season, Cheshire showed thrilling powers of recovery and with two minutes to play they held a 91-86 advantage.

However, Bristol responded with a 10-2 finish that was sparked by an Adam Weary three-pointer and included another key triple, from Panos Mayindombe.

The Flyers shot 54% from the field, including 42% from the three-point range, with many of their points coming in transition, as they racked up 23 from the 16 turnovers that they forced.