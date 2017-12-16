Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CJ Gettys has hailed the special ‘chemistry’ that has taken Cheshire Phoenix to their first final in seven years.

The new-look Nix produced an incredible comeback to beat London Lions on Sunday to book their place in the BBL Cup showpiece.

And American star Gettys, who is enjoying a debut season to remember at the Cheshire Oaks Arena, said: “We feel real good.

“We had a great week of preparation leading up to the game and we executed our plan just like we were supposed to.

“We made sure we got into the gym last week real early, worked on our shooting, worked on our defence, and we played together as a team for the whole game. That’s what led us to the victory.

“It’s a great feeling to make the final and a great achievement.

“But we’ll be going the final to win and hopefully it will be the first of many. We’ve got to keep on striving.

“We’ve been together as a team only for two or three months but our chemistry is like we’ve been together for years. We believe in one another and we come into training every day with the mindset that we’re going to work hard and we’re going to get better.

“If we continue to do that then I’m confident we can do a lot of things.”

Gettys was one of a raft of signings made by the Nix – who host Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Trophy first round this Sunday (5.30pm tip-off) – during a summer of change.

And the 7ft centre is certainly proving money well spent.

Gettys was named the Molten BBL Player of the Month for November and only three players in the Championship are averaging more points per game.

He said: “To win the award so early in the season felt great for my confidence.

“But I wouldn’t have won it if it wasn’t for my team-mates helping me to get the ball in the right places to score.

“They make me better day in, day out at practice and they make me want to go out there and perform to the best of my ability.

“Along with the fans, who make so much noise, they’ve really helped me settle in.”