Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix passed their big screen test as they beat north-west rivals Manchester Giants 100-88 in a match broadcast live on BBC Sport.

But Cheshire were unable to make it back-to-back victories when they went down 111-94 at Surrey Scorchers.

The Nix got their double-header weekend off to the perfect start when they overcame the Giants in thrilling fashion at an enraptured Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Friday.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

With Malcolm Riley (25), CJ Gettys (22) and Raheem May-Thompson (16) doing most of the damage, Ben Thomas' team dominated the first two quarters to take a 49-36 advantage into the half-time break.

But Manchester stormed back after the restart and a 30-point period meant they reduced the deficit to 74-66 going into the final passage of play.

However, helped by their domination on the boards (44-24), Cheshire regained the upper hand to run out 12-point winners.

Riley also dished out 10 assists while MVP Gettys grabbed nine rebounds.

But the Nix's play-off hopes took a hit two nights later when they became the latest team to go down at Surrey Sports Park.

The Scorchers produced a second-half super show to make it six straight home successes.

Just five points (42-37) separated the teams at half-time.

But Surrey poured in 69 points in the second half to record a win that moved them up to fourth in the BBL Championship standings.

May-Thompson (19), Riley (15) and Orlan Jackman (15) led the scoring for Cheshire, who are ninth and four points behind eighth-placed Bristol Flyers albeit with two games in hand.