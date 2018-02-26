Cheshire Phoenix passed their big screen test as they beat north-west rivals Manchester Giants 100-88 in a match broadcast live on BBC Sport.
But Cheshire were unable to make it back-to-back victories when they went down 111-94 at Surrey Scorchers.
The Nix got their double-header weekend off to the perfect start when they overcame the Giants in thrilling fashion at an enraptured Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Friday.
With Malcolm Riley (25), CJ Gettys (22) and Raheem May-Thompson (16) doing most of the damage, Ben Thomas' team dominated the first two quarters to take a 49-36 advantage into the half-time break.
But Manchester stormed back after the restart and a 30-point period meant they reduced the deficit to 74-66 going into the final passage of play.
However, helped by their domination on the boards (44-24), Cheshire regained the upper hand to run out 12-point winners.
Riley also dished out 10 assists while MVP Gettys grabbed nine rebounds.
But the Nix's play-off hopes took a hit two nights later when they became the latest team to go down at Surrey Sports Park.
The Scorchers produced a second-half super show to make it six straight home successes.
Just five points (42-37) separated the teams at half-time.
But Surrey poured in 69 points in the second half to record a win that moved them up to fourth in the BBL Championship standings.
May-Thompson (19), Riley (15) and Orlan Jackman (15) led the scoring for Cheshire, who are ninth and four points behind eighth-placed Bristol Flyers albeit with two games in hand.