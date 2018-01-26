Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix captain Orlan Jackman has told his team-mates to play Sunday’s BBL Cup final like ‘there’s no tomorrow’.

Jackman won the Cup with Newcastle Eagles last season after they beat Glasgow Rocks 91-83 in the Birmingham showpiece.

And the London-born forward is intent on repeating the success with the club he joined in the summer.

Jackman, who is winning his battle to be fit to take on Worcester Wolves, said: “I don’t think anyone on the team has been to the Cup final before, probably apart from our assistant coach Burt [club legend, Mike Burton], so I will be passing on my wealth of knowledge.

“But I’ve been doing that throughout the whole process. It doesn’t just start at the final; it started from the first day I was at practice.

“Everyone is really excited, and everyone is eager for it, but they are also calm and cool.

“I give 100% and I ask 100% and as long as the guys give that, then it doesn’t matter.

“We’ve done well this season in what is a really ruthless cup competition.

“And it’s going to get even more ruthless in the final because this is the biggest stage of all.

“I’m determined to give it everything like there’s no tomorrow because, literally, there is no tomorrow after this match.”

Jackman missed last Sunday’s BBL Championship encounter with his former club Newcastle with the injury that also ruled him out of the BBL Trophy loss to this weekend’s final opponents Worcester.

But the 29-year-old, speaking to The Chronicle on Tuesday night, said: “Today I did a full practice.

“My injury felt really good and at the end I just sat down for precaution because you have to ease yourselves back in after sitting out a couple of weeks.

“I’ll now do more sessions and we’ll how my body is feeling with the plan to show that I’m ready to go.”

The Nix are also confident Malcolm Riley will be fit after he came off against the Eagles.

The Wolves, meanwhile, have fitness concerns of their own over Brandon Parrish, George Beamon and Michael Ojo.

“We have got some niggles rather than injuries and we are having to manage those,” said Worcester head coach Paul James, whose in-form side made it 12 wins from their last 13 games with a 109-75 BBL Championship win at home to Manchester Giants last Friday.

“Guys are not 100% but it was important to have everybody out there against Manchester and getting some time ahead of the cup final.”