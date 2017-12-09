Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix coach Ben Thomas has insisted his team can overturn their BBL Cup semi-final deficit.

The Nix head to The Copper Box on Sunday for the second leg of their last-four tie with London Lions (5pm) on the back of a 87-74 loss in the first leg at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

Thomas said: “Going to their place with a 13-point deficit is not ideal but at the same time it is not impossible.

“We’ve got plenty to work on, they’ll have had a big game on Friday [at Leicester Lions in the BBL Championship], whereas we don’t have a game, so there are things in our favour.

“All we’ve got to focus on is winning each quarter by four points.

“If we go chasing the 13-point deficit straight away then we’re not going to be in good stead.

“But if we break it down to a more manageable deficit each quarter then we can come out on top.”