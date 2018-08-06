Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have continued their summer recruitment with the addition of two new signings as the club targets a play-off berth in the BBL this season.

Head coach Ben Thomas has secured his fifth and sixth signings of the close season with the addition of Birmingham native Sol Rolls-Tyson from BBL rivals Sheffield Sharks and point guard Daniel Norl out of NCAA Division One school University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Rolls-Tyson, a 6ft 8ins forward, enjoyed a strong 2017/18 season with the Sharks and was selected for the England side for the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast earlier this year.

German-born combo-guard Norl who hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, will play his rookie season at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village and Thomas is a pleased man to add both to his squad.

He said: “I’m extremely happy that Daniel is part of our team for next season. He’s going to be one of the most exciting guards in the league next year. He’s a natural scorer and can punish the opposition in a variety of ways, he is also a great defender and I know the fans will love that side of his game.

“It has been a long time since the Phoenix fan base will have seen a combo guard like this play for our team but I know this league will be the perfect place for Daniel to flourish as a player and help the team on our way to a successful year.

“I’m really happy that we have managed to sign Sol for next season. He’s a young guy with a lot to prove in this league.

“I was able to see what he can do on the floor first hand and how he stepped up during the Commonwealth game period last season.

“We will be looking for him to have a bigger role here than he did at the Sharks and I know he’s ready to take on that challenge.”

Rolls-Tyson and Norl add to a roster that already includes Louis Sayers, Momcilo Latinovic, Jordan Session and Ashton Khan.

Cheshire have been handed a home tie with Team Solent Kestrels in the BBL Trophy while their defence of their BBL Cup title will begin at Sheffield Sharks.