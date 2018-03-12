Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was case of so close, yet so far for Cheshire Phoenix as their losing run in the BBL Championship stretched to four games with back-to-back defeats on the road.

But the Nix, who are now six points behind the play-off places, could take heart from what was two battling performances.

Their double-header weekend kicked off on Friday night at fourth-placed Sheffield Sharks who put their BBL Trophy final defeat to Leicester Riders behind them to run out 88-81 winners.

The Sharks were able to keep the BBL Cup champions at bay behind an impressive display from Chris Alexander.

Alexander hit a season-high 31 points, including five-of-10 shooting from the three-point range, to take the MVP honours.

Sheffield edged the first quarter 30-26 and the second 19-15 to take a 49-41 lead into half-time.

But, once CJ Gettys began to get going, Cheshire went 57-56 in front in the third.

But the Sharks hit back and, after responding with a 10-2 run, they never trailed again.

Big reasons for Sheffield's success was their shooting from range, which saw them down 11 threes, and from the foul line, where they shot 13/14.

In contrast, the Nix struggled from beyond the arc (4/17), as well as finishing the match with 58% from free-throw shooting.

Raheem May-Thompson (21), Malcolm Riley (14) and Orlan Jackman (13) led the points scoring for Cheshire, who then headed north of the border to take on third-placed Glasgow Rocks on Sunday night.

The contest proved to be another great advert for the league - and one that was not decided until late on when the Rocks, who have now won their last eight at home, came up with some big plays down the stretch.

With Riley (20), Gettys (19) and May-Thompson (17) all scoring well, the Nix won the opening two quarters to lead 44-39 at the the break.

But the Rocks responded after the restart and a deep three on the buzzer from former Nix forward Earl Brown (16) put them 65-63 ahead.

And it remained close until the final buzzer with a huge corner three in the final minute from another Cheshire old boy, Gareth Murray (18), proving crucial.

The ninth-placed Nix, who have played three games more than eighth-placed London Lions, will bid to return to winning ways in another double-header this weekend.

Cheshire welcome Worcester Wolves to the Cheshire Oaks Sports Arena on Friday (7.30pm) for a re-run of the BBL Cup final before travelling to runaway leaders Leicester on Saturday (7.30pm).