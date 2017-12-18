Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comeback kings Cheshire Phoenix did it again as they sealed their spot in the BBL Trophy quarter-finals with a thrilling 79-75 success at home to Glasgow Rocks on Sunday night.

One week earlier the Nix overturned a 13-point deficit to win their BBL Cup semi-final second-leg at London Lions and secure the club's first final appearance in seven years.

However, their hopes of making the Trophy showpiece looked over after Glasgow opened up a 65-54 lead in the final period.

But, as they have proven time and again this season, Ben Thomas' team never know when they are beaten.

Staring defeat in the face, Cheshire responded with a 13-2 run to take the lead before producing a 6-0 burst to pull away.

Doing most of the damage was the on-fire CJ Gettys, who netted 21 points on 90% shooting.

Malcolm Riley weighed in with 18 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, when he also made a crucial late block on Rocks debutant Nate Britt, while skipper Orlan Jackman contributed 13.

Gettys said: "Something lights a fire inside of us and when that happens, no-one can put it out.

"It was a great final quarter of team basketball that allowed us to get the win and carry on in the Trophy."

Having struggled to find their range early in the contest, Nix came up with four key triples when it mattered most in the fourth, and they were also clinical from the foul line, missing just one of their 11 attempts.

Kieron Achara (20) top scored for Glasgow, who led 58-52 going into the final passage of play after winning the second quarter 28-15.

Cheshire's reward is a quarter-final tie at home to Worcester Wolves.

The other last-eight ties are: Plymouth Raiders v Leicester Riders, London Lions v Falkirk/Loughborough Student Riders, Newcastle Eagles v Sheffield Sharks.