Whatever happens in the remainder of this season, it will go down as the one of the most memorable in Cheshire Phoenix’s recent history; the season in which the club brought some long-awaited silverware back home.

But the gloss, if only ever so slightly, will be taken off their historic BBL Cup success if they fail to make the play-offs for the second year running.

The Nix were always going to have to play catch-up to their top-eight rivals after a long and thrilling Cup journey culminated in a famous victory over Worcester Wolves.

But, since that never to be forgotten afternoon in Birmingham, Ben Thomas’ ninth-placed team have lost four of their following six BBL Championship matches and, while they still have the benefit of games in hand, they are now four points behind the team who currently occupy eighth spot, Bristol Flyers, who they travel to this Saturday (7.30pm).

There was no shame in losing to Newcastle Eagles, Sheffield Sharks and Leicester Riders but there was great disappointment in the Cheshire camp following last Sunday’s 111-94 defeat at fourth-placed Surrey Scorchers, who scored 69 points after half-time to make it six straight home wins.

The Nix’s second-half no-show was all the more surprising given two nights earlier they had beaten neighbours Manchester Giants 100-88 in thrilling fashion in front of the BBC Sport cameras at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“We were up for it because it was Manchester, our local rivals, and they had beaten us at home earlier on in the year,” reflected Cheshire general manager James Brice.

“We had a point to prove and we went out there and did what we had to do to get the win. It was in front of a packed crowd, the BBC cameras were there, and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“But that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Being brutally honest, we just didn’t perform. Second half we just weren’t at it. It was unlike any other performance we’ve had this year. It was quite a unique performance. We haven’t been hammered like we were.

“It’s something that was new to us, and we have to learn from it, watch the tape back, and work hard in training to put it right because the games are coming thick and fast.”

The first of which comes on Saturday in the first of three league meetings with a Bristol side Cheshire beat to kickstart their BBL Cup glory run.

“It’s a really big game,” admitted Brice. “It’s the first time we’re playing Bristol in the league and, while it will be a hard place to go, we’ve beaten them once already this year and we know we have the players to beat them again.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“Possibly the defeat to Surrey will be a wake-up call because we really didn’t perform and we were very, very disappointed with how the evening went.

“But now is not the time to dwell on it. We have to put it right, starting on Saturday.

"We know what we have to do. We have to start winning games.”