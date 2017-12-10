Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix are off to the BBL Cup final!

Cheshire sealed their place at the Arena Birmingham showpiece with an incredible 83-67 semi-final second-leg victory at London Lions on Sunday night.

The Nix headed to The Copper Box on the back of an 87-74 loss in the first leg at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

Cheshire coach Ben Thomas insisted before the trip to the capital that his side could overcome the 13-point shortfall.

History, however, was not on their side.

Only one team - Sheffield Sharks, against Glasgow Rocks, in the 2010-11 play-offs - had managed to overturn a bigger deficit in the history of the BBL.

But, with the Nix taking Thomas' advice to take it one quarter at a time, they managed to pull off what many deemed the impossible.

Cheshire came flying out of the blocks with a 15-4 start and went on to take the first quarter 26-15 before increasing their lead to 49-32 going into half-time after winning the second 23-17.

That ensured they led by four points on aggregate.

The aggregate advantage was extended to five points after the Nix won their third straight quarter (15-14) to go 64-46 in front.

The Lions, who never once led in the contest, rallied to win the final quarter 23-19.

But that was not enough to prevent the heroic Nix from triumphing 83-67 on the night and 157-154 on aggregate.

Captain Orlan Jackman (23), who won the BBL Cup with Newcastle Eagles last season, led the points scoring for Cheshire.

He was supported by the BBL's player of the month, CJ Gettys (17) , Robert Sandoval (16) and Raheem May-Thompson (13).

The Nix will take on either Worcester Wolves or Sheffield in their first BBL Cup final since 2010.

The Wolves won the first leg of their semi-final with the Sharks 102-92 on Friday.

The second leg takes place in Sheffield on December 20.