Cheshire Phoenix are monitoring the fitness of captain Orlan Jackman ahead of tonight's big BBL Championship clash at home to his former club Newcastle Eagles (5.30pm).

Jackman missed last Sunday's BBL Trophy defeat to Worcester Wolves with an injury.

But Nix coach Ben Thomas is hopeful the star summer signing will be back in time to face title-challenging Newcastle - or, if not, the BBL Cup final with Worcester at Arena Birmingham on Sunday week (January 28).

Thomas said: "It's nothing too serious but it’s not like an injury he could have played on.

"We're hopeful it’s not going to be one that will sideline him for too long.

"We have assessed him and we will continue to assess him to see where he's at.

"We'll make sure that, over the next couple of games, if he can play, then he will be playing."

The visit of second-placed Newcastle is Cheshire's final match before their BBL Cup showpiece against Worcester.

It will also be the third meeting of the clubs so far this season.

The Nix produced an incredible late rally to beat the Eagles 80-79 on their own court in the BBL Cup quarter-finals on November 3.

But nine days later Newcastle exacted revenge as they ran out 87-76 winners in a BBL Championship encounter at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

Thomas said: "Competition doesn't get much tougher than Newcastle.

"If we were playing a blow-out game before the final, it may be good for our confidence, but then come the final, the level of competition would be difficult, so I think it's going to really help us.

"But, while I'm talking about the final, it's far from my mind at the moment. Newcastle are who we're focusing on.

"Earlier in the season we went to their place and beat them by one on the buzzer and then they came to us and beat us by a close margin.

"But we could have won that game and we'll be ready for them."