Cheshire Phoenix suffered an agonising 79-72 defeat at home to BBL Championship title challengers Newcastle Eagles.

A closely fought encounter was expected given the tight nature of the two previous encounters between the teams this season.

The Nix produced an incredible late rally to beat the Eagles 80-79 on their own court in the BBL Cup quarter-finals on November 3.

But nine days later Newcastle exacted revenge when they ran out 87-76 winners in a BBL Championship clash at the Cheshire Oaks Arena.

And, on Sunday night, it was the Eagles who emerged triumphant once more in Ellesmere Port.

But they were given a real run for their money by a Cheshire side missing captain Orlan Jackman.

The first quarter ended even (21-21) before Newcastle edged the second 23-21 to take a 44-42 advantage into half-time.

Back came the Nix and they won the third quarter 28-25 to lead by a single point (60-59).

The Eagles seemingly took control of the contest with a 7-0 run in the final passage of play.

But Cheshire responded in kind to level the scores at 72-72 going into the final two minutes.

However, a big three from Jamal Williams put Newcastle back in front and from then on they were able to close out the win.

Robert Sandoval (15), Raheem May-Thompson (14) and Alassan Touray (12) top scored for the Nix, who now turn their attention to this Sunday's BBL Cup final against Worcester Wolves at the Arena Birmingham.