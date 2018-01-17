Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix may have suffered a double defeat at the weekend.

But head coach Ben Thomas had no problems with the way his side performed.

The Nix’s four-match winning run in the BBL Championship came to an end when they lost 86-81 at London Lions.

They then went down 97-90 at home to Worcester Wolves to exit the BBL Trophy at the quarter-final stage.

And Thomas said: “We’ve been on the other side of those fine margins recently when we’ve had close games and won.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“We played pretty well in both games and overall I was happy with the performances.

“But there were definitely areas in both games where we could have improved.

“Our shooting over the weekend should have been better. We took 20 more shots than Worcester on Sunday and still lost the game.

“If our shooting percentage was a little bit better then we would have got the win and we would be in the semi-finals now.

“But you can take a loss when you know the guys are putting the effort in.”

The Wolves’ win means they are now the sole remaining team capable of landing the three regular season BBL prizes.

But Cheshire will soon get a chance for revenge when the teams meet in the BBL Cup final on Sunday week (January 28).

However, will Worcester have the psychological advantage?

“It’s tough to say,” said Thomas.

“Obviously they have the advantage of knowing they have beaten us.

“But the flip side of that is the fact is that it hurt to lose and our guys will be hungry when we go out there in the final.

“It works both ways.”

A full house of almost 10,000 fans will be in attendance at Arena Birmingham to enjoy the 2018 BBL Finals.

The showpiece event has just over 500 tickets remaining and supporters still wishing to attend are urged to act swiftly to avoid the disappointment.

Tickets can be bought online HERE .

“We are delighted to be on course for another sell-out, in what is yet another sign of the ever increasing popularity of the sport and our leagues,” commented BBL chief operating officer Andy Webb.



“We have a fantastic relationship with Arena Birmingham which continues to be the home of this event and we are confident it will be another successful and entertaining occasion.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“Not least, because history is guaranteed, with four clubs involved across both finals, all looking for their first ever Cup success.



“The Cups also have that special status as being part of our first major finals event of the season and with the Dunk Contest to enjoy as well, fans are going to have a great day.”



The Women’s BBL Cup final will see Nottingham Wildcats facing Caledonia Pride before the Nix take on the Wolves.



The Dunk Contest will take place in between the finals and will feature Dirk Williams of Sheffield Sharks, whose recent throw down against Surrey Scorchers went viral worldwide.



The day will be rounded off with a local derby between City of Birmingham and Shropshire Warriors.