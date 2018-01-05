Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is a big month for Cheshire Phoenix.

They host Worcester Wolves in the quarter-finals of the BBL Trophy on January 14.

The Nix then face the same side in the final of the BBL Cup in Birmingham on January 28.

The latter is the club's most important match in years.

But before then they have the little matter of three BBL Championship fixtures, the first of which comes on Sunday at Plymouth Raiders (4pm).

You would forgive Cheshire for putting the Championship on the back burner.

But head coach Ben Thomas insists that is not the case.

After seeing the club miss out on the play-offs last season, he is desperate to make the top eight this time around.

Thomas said: "Our target is the play-offs.

"I'm not looking down on the other competitions, and I'm absolutely made-up to reach the final of one and the quarter-final of another, but you work all year to get a final position in the league.

"And it's that position that people judge your team on and we want to be as high up as that table as we possibly can."

The Nix sit eighth in standings with games in hand on all of the sides above them - including six on seventh-placed Surrey Scorchers.

And Thomas said: "We've played Leeds (Force, who sit bottom) three times and Manchester (Giants, who sit second bottom) twice so our stats may look better than others.

"But it's good to have the points on the board and we've only lost four times. Only two teams have got a better loss rate, and that's Leicester (Riders, who are top) and Newcastle (Eagles, who are second), while Sheffield (Sharks, who are fourth) have got an equal amount as us.

"If we can look after that over the next couple of months then going forward we should be able to make the play-offs, fine.

"We've just got to take every game as it comes, as everybody is out there trying to pick up points, and there are no easy games."

Tenth-placed Plymouth, who have lost their last five, host Leicester tonight (Friday) before welcoming Cheshire to their Pavilions home on Sunday.

Thomas said: "It's the longest trip of the season and not a particularly nice one but we haven't got a game on Friday, while they do, so they could be more fatigued than us.

"It's a massively important game. As I said, I want to finish as high up the league as we can, and Plymouth are going to be one of those teams that are going to be very close to us come the end of the season.

"We have to make sure we take the win away and, again, I won't be happy with anything other than two points on Sunday."