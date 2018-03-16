Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix captain Orlan Jackman's season to remember has continued after he won a call up the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Jackman, who led Nix to BBL Cup final glory earlier this year, will be part of the 12-man England squad at the big event in Australia.

Basketball will be making its first appearance at the Commonwealth Games since 2006, where Team England's men's and women's teams both came away with a bronze medal.

Both teams will compete in preliminary matches in Townsville before the semi-finals and medal matches take place on the Gold Coast.

England's men's team, which also includes Phoenix old boy Jamell Anderson, are in the unseeded pool (Pool B) against Cameroon, India and Scotland.

The top two teams in Pool A, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Nigeria, progress to the semi-finals, while the bottom two play-off against the top two teams from Pool B for the two remaining last-four spots.

Men's head coach Andreas Kapoulas said: "We have come a long way in our preparations within a short period of time. The October and February camps were valuable to the programme and a great opportunity to work with players and staff to develop our system.

"This has been an extremely competitive process and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the players and their clubs for their efforts and commitment throughout this phase.

"We look forward to continuing our preparation in Australia so we can be ready for the challenges of the tournament.

"We have an exciting group of players with a lot of experience and talent and we just want to make sure we keep getting better every day that we are together."

Jackman signed for Cheshire in the summer from Newcastle Eagles and in January won the BBL Cup for the second season running.

The 29-year-old was joined at the England training camps in October and February by Nix team-mate Raheem May-Thompson.

But May-Thompson has just missed out on the cut after the squad was reduced from 17 to 12 for the Commonwealth Games.

Cheshire welcome Worcester Wolves to the Cheshire Oaks Sports Arena tonight (Friday, 7.30pm) for a rerun of the BBL Cup final before travelling to runaway leaders Leicester tomorrow (Saturday, 7.30pm).